Why Compete When There’s More Than Enough Opportunities for Us All?

Why do people compete in the world of entrepreneurship and business? I’m still trying to figure out this answer myself. I believe when people compete for the same promotion, the same customers, and the same opportunities you are doing a disservice to yourself and the people you are called to serve. There are more than enough blessings for all of us to receive. When God gave one person a blessing he didn’t stop there, he has a special blessing for you too.

The reality is you can’t grow or get to the next level in your own business if you are busy worrying about what others are doing. Instead of trying to be better or bigger than the next person, find out how you can give and receive support from others. Collaboration is the key to growth and success. I have grown in my business tremendously by joining forces and working with other entrepreneurs. Working with others not only gives me a different point of view in my business but also gives me an opportunity to leverage my expertise with theirs. Here are three reasons you should collaborate and play nice with other entrepreneurs.

We are stronger together

You are always stronger when you work with others. You can’t grow alone. I learned over the years that it takes a tribe to help you get to the next level. When you try to be a lonely man on an isolated island you are destined for failure. You need people who are where you’re trying to go, and who can provide you with proper insight and advice. I am so thankful for the tribe I have. I have a group of individuals who will call me to the carpet and tell me what I need to hear and not just what I want to hear. If you are ready to grow, then surround yourself with other leaders who you have an authentic connection with.

You will have a greater impact

When you join forces with other entrepreneurs there will always be a greater impact by reaching more people. I recently joined a book collaboration “I’m a Praying Wife,” which includes a team of wives from around the world and it has been such an awesome experience because we each bring a different gift. The marketing for the book has a greater reach because each wife has a different community platform to market. This allows each person to be exposed to a larger number of people. Having a greater impact not only grows your community but ultimately grows your income.

Collaboration means growth

When you mature, you understand that life is not a competition with anyone but yourself.

One of my favorite quotes: “I’m not in competition with anybody but myself. My goal is to beat my last performance.” —Celine Dion

I follow this quote because I truly want to see the women in my circle win. This means that I support them as much as I can and they do the same for me. The most successful people in the world embrace joint ventures. Look at Oprah Winfrey for example, one of the most powerful businesswomen in the world. She has joined forced with the likes of Tyler Perry and so many others to grow her platform and her brand. This is what people of influence do on a regular. They are not looking to outdo one another, but they are looking to support and build with each other. When you are comfortable and confident in your gift, you’re not looking to stunt the growth of others. When one of us wins, we all win!

