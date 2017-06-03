This Is What Women Business Owners Plan to Do in 2017 [INFOGRPAHIC]

New survey from the National Association of Women Business Owners reveals what's on the mind of female CEOs

Women business owners have big plans for 2017, and they include hiring more staff.

What they don’t include is pursuing financing for their business, preparing for a cyberattack, or giving themselves a raise—judging by the number of respondents who have never given themselves one.

Those are some of the results from the recent National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Annual Membership Survey.

What else is on the mind of women entrepreneurs? Taxes and regulations, and workforce issues such as healthcare and pension reform, came in as the top two concerns impacting their business, according to 53% and 26% of respondents, respectively.

Businesses owned by women are “one of the fastest growing segments of our economy, a trend that is likely to continue,” said NAWBO National Board Chair Teresa Meares in a press release, “especially if we provide the tools and resources for more women to start and grow their businesses.”

“As our survey reveals, women business owners put so much of themselves and their resources into their business.”

For more of the top insights from the survey, see the infographic below:

National Association of Women Business Owners Annual Membership Survey