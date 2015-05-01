5 Follow-Worthy Female Bloggers Featured at Blogger Week 2015

Meet these reputable women of color, working hard on and offline

(Image: bloggerweek.com)

Blogger Week 2015 was a multicultural festival of bloggers, journalists and social media mavens hosted by Black Bloggers Connect in Washington. This year’s 2nd Annual Blogger Week began April 27th and lasted through May 2nd. The week ended with a networking/speaker/panel finale titled, “The Blogger Week UnConference.”

There were four days of online festivities and three days of in-person events, which included Twitter parties, Google Hangouts, workshops, panels, and networking events. The Blogger Week UnConference featured hot-topic discussions and breakout sessions to promote innovation, creativity and success for bloggers and social media mavens.

Reputable writers and journalists were chosen to host workshops, and panel discussions, providing insight, tips and blogger-girl magic tricks to assist newbies in blog growth, website monetization and building brand following. Here are five follow-worthy bloggers, publicists, journalists and overall “power women” featured at this year’s Blogger Week:

Charell Star: Public Relations Specialist and Lifestyle Blogger, Charell Star has spent more than a decade helping brands get their message heard and products sold. As account director for EGAMI Consulting, a leading boutique multicultural PR and event firm, Star oversees the day-to-day account work for Fortune 500 companies seeking to authentically engage with urban consumers. The firm’s current clients include P&G, HBO, and Verizon Wireless.

Star is also an avid entrepreneurial and lifestyle blogger and shares her insights with her loyal “A Girl In A Dress” readers daily. Her blog, which focuses on motivational entrepreneurship, provides a unique cross section of small business, fashion, technology and beauty news and tips. Whether you are an intrapreneur, solopreneur, couplepreneur, teenprenuer, socialprenuer, or on the fence about stepping out on your own, this site is designed to serve as a resource and motivate you to follow your passions.

