54-Point Personal Branding Checklist for 2012

Your guide to getting your branding strategy in order for the New Year

by     Posted: December 28, 2011

It’s time to get your personal brand upgraded for 2012. We live in a day and time where first impressions are everything, so you want to make sure you put your best foot forward—especially if you’re trying to be successful in business for the New Year. The first interaction that most people will have with you will be online so we’re going to walk you through a personal brand checklist to get you on the right path for 2012 and beyond.

Category I: Personal Brand Building

  • 1. Identify your passion
  • 2. Identify your skills, talents and interest
  • 3. Establish your elevator pitch
  • 4. Identity your business values (i.e. this is important for aligning yourself with career options and employers that are a good strategic fit)
  • 5. Establish your niche and own it:
    • A. Write a detailed description of the specific niche you want to own
  • 6. Establish your Brand Promise (what you will deliver on)
  • 7. Identify your Personal Brand Type (how you’re wired): Long-term
    • A. Builder (i.e. intrapreneur/employee)
    • B. Leaper (i.e. full-time/pure entrepreneur)
