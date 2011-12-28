It’s time to get your personal brand upgraded for 2012. We live in a day and time where first impressions are everything, so you want to make sure you put your best foot forward—especially if you’re trying to be successful in business for the New Year. The first interaction that most people will have with you will be online so we’re going to walk you through a personal brand checklist to get you on the right path for 2012 and beyond.
Category I: Personal Brand Building
- 1. Identify your passion
- 2. Identify your skills, talents and interest
- 3. Establish your elevator pitch
- 4. Identity your business values (i.e. this is important for aligning yourself with career options and employers that are a good strategic fit)
- 5. Establish your niche and own it:
- A. Write a detailed description of the specific niche you want to own
- 6. Establish your Brand Promise (what you will deliver on)
- 7. Identify your Personal Brand Type (how you’re wired): Long-term
- A. Builder (i.e. intrapreneur/employee)
- B. Leaper (i.e. full-time/pure entrepreneur)
Pingback: 54-Point Personal Branding Checklist for 2012 » JK Consulting Group, LLC()
Pingback: 54-Point Personal Branding Checklist for 2012 | TalentRefresh()
Pingback: Four Ways to Get Out of a Boring Job()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: best g spot vibrator()
Pingback: last longer in bed()
Pingback: Greenwood seattle exterminators()
Pingback: sex toys for gay men()
Pingback: anal butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Late Night Date Night()
Pingback: Candles()
Pingback: vibrating dildo with scution cup()
Pingback: waterproof vibrators for sale()
Pingback: bandiera Italia()
Pingback: Top Sports Stories and Sports Headlines()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrating Massager()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Review()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Dolphin Sex Toy()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Review()
Pingback: Best Lube()
Pingback: how to()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: male toys()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: rental cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: stay hard()
Pingback: adult sex novelty()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: Allegheny County divorce forms()
Pingback: hydraulic cylinder repair()
Pingback: costume lingerie()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()