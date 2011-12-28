54-Point Personal Branding Checklist for 2012

Your guide to getting your branding strategy in order for the New Year

It’s time to get your personal brand upgraded for 2012. We live in a day and time where first impressions are everything, so you want to make sure you put your best foot forward—especially if you’re trying to be successful in business for the New Year. The first interaction that most people will have with you will be online so we’re going to walk you through a personal brand checklist to get you on the right path for 2012 and beyond.

Category I: Personal Brand Building