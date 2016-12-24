7 Original Digital Holiday Gifts

Some unique gift ideas that don't require wrapping or a bag

(Image: iStock.com/asiseeit)

Everyone knows that iTunes and Amazon cards make great last minute gifts. However, there are some other not as well-known gift ideas that require no wrapping. In fact, you don’t have to even leave home to buy and give them.

Here are seven unique digital gift ideas that will qualify you as nerd Santa Claus:

Airbnb gift card

Send someone special a personalized Airbnb gift card—good for booking places or for Airbnb experiences including hiking, food tours, and attending music venues throughout the world.

1 Year Subscription to 4,000 magazines

Digital newsstand Magzter is offering a discounted rate from $79.99 to $49.99 for a one-year subscription and unlimited access to thousands of magazines.

Tools to Build a Website

Wix.com, a platform that lets budding entrepreneurs build their own custom websites, is offering 50% off its services, a free custom domain name (i.e. “yourwebsitename.com”); $300 in Google & Bing ad vouchers; and 10GB of storage and unlimited bandwidth.

TaskRabbit gift card

Know someone who could use a little extra help on a project around their home or office? Consider a TaskRabbit gift card good for hiring an extra pair of talented hands to help out.

For History Buffs

The History Channel offers hundreds of historical documentaries and specials as a subscription that can be given as a gift—the History Vault. It’s also a great learning tool for students.

Lynda.com Online Training Course

Lynda.com has hundreds of online courses in many different subject areas including business and technology. There is an abundance of coding courses for both developers and non-developers. It’s one of the few online training courses that lets you send a subscription as a gift.

Lifetime Movie Club

The Lifetime network’s particular brand of heart-tugging movies targeted to women is so well known that the phrase “Lifetime movie” has become synonymous with any emotional ordeal. For the Lifetime movie buff in your life, consider gifting them with membership to the Lifetime Movie Club. The subscription lets them stream a new movie every day with no commercials.