95% of This Tech Workforce is White

There are almost no people of color in these tech positions

Image: iStock/HerminUtomo

A new study from career development site Paysa sheds light on which segments of the tech workforce are the most and the least diverse.

Paysa’s metrics include analyzing 60 different companies and 1,143 different job titles, to examine the diversity in tech industry and what that means for salary discrepancies. Here are some important takeaways from Paysa’s detailed report:

The less diversity there is in a specific tech position, the higher the pay is.

Associate systems engineers or consultants were largely found to be some of the most diverse fields. Unfortunately, associate positions tend to be entry level and were also found to be some of the lowest paid careers in the tech industry.

Over 70% of manager and senior-level positions in tech workforces, such as technical project manager or senior director of engineering, are held by Caucasian employees.

For non-Caucasian and non-Asian American ethnicities, advertising jobs were a popular career industries and annually earned that demographic 1.6% above the national average.

Also, for non-Caucasian and non-Asian groups, jobs in music streaming services and computer integrated systems design were also popular industries, where they earned upward of $185,000 or more a year.

In the tech industry, Asian Americans are the highest paid in all tech positions. The study concludes this is due to the fact that over 50% of Asian Americans hold bachelor’s degrees, and over 21% have graduate or professional degrees.

The study also found that in high-tech cities with low diversity rates, Caucasians are paid lower overall annual salaries. In tech hubs that are more diverse, including San Francisco and Bellevue, WA, Caucasians command higher salaries.

The researchers conclude, “Ethnic wage gaps in the U.S. haven’t changed much in the last 35 years, even with the introduction of the tech industry and the way it has evolved the workforce landscape.”

Read the full report on Paysa’s site.