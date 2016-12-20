Angel Investor’s Epic Twitter Rant About ‘Fake’ Founders in ‘Startup Land’

Angel Investor Jason Calacanis' #realtalk

Angel Investor Jason Calacanis took to Twitter over the weekend to rant about “fake” startup founders.

Calacanis wrote there are so many fakers in “startup land today” and “so few actual founders.” He went on to write that dealing with those looking for angel investing sometimes feels like he’s in “a bad SNL skit.”

He then outlined all the requirements it takes to launch a successful startup in a series of tweets that, while blunt, offered great advice.

Calacanis advised startup founders who were not willing to put in the required work to “go back to your mom’s basement” and eat “your Hot Pockets.”

The advice comes from a good source. Calacanis has launched several successful businesses including Weblogs, Inc., which was bought by AOL in 2005. He’s since founded his own investment company, which has backed a slew of notable startups, including Evernote, Tumblr, Uber, and others.

Here are Calacanis’ tweets, in all their epic [and unedited] glory:

1/So many fakers in startup land today, so few actual founders… some angel meetings are starting to feel bad SNL skits. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

2/how the @&$? you expect anyone to invest in your company if you’re not willing to start building until you get investment? — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

3/why on earth do you think it’s wise to have no business model or the ability to name any of the 20 startups that tried your idea & failed? — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

4/how can you complain that you can’t convince talented people to work for you and then expect people to invest money in you?!? — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

4/how can you complain that you can’t convince talented people to work for you and then expect people to invest money in you?!? — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

6/easiest way to make money? Learn esoteric, in demand coding skill or be a relentless sales executive: $500-1m a year comp, no risk! — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

6/easiest way to make money? Learn esoteric, in demand coding skill or be a relentless sales executive: $500-1m a year comp, no risk! — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

6/easiest way to make money? Learn esoteric, in demand coding skill or be a relentless sales executive: $500-1m a year comp, no risk! — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

6/easiest way to make money? Learn esoteric, in demand coding skill or be a relentless sales executive: $500-1m a year comp, no risk! — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

10/it’s like the year after the Blairwitch project in Silicon Valley, a legion of dopes running around pretending to make important films. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

11/if you can’t code, can’t sell, can’t design, can’t lead, can’t hire and/or can’t inspire, for $&@? sake do not take the founder role. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

12/this is for your own good, not mine. If you have no skills & decide one day ‘f&$k it, I’ll start a company… ‘ get your head examined. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

13/being the founder means you’re responsible for everything. If someone doesn’t show up for work or you can’t find talent YOU HAVE TO DO IT — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

14/too many fakers our their getting drunk at Summit at Sea & TEDx dumbville, thinking they can build important stuff — with no skills. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

15/fakers: go back to your mom’s basement, eat you hot pockets, get your graduate degree in dipshit studies & let the Jedi do Jedi work. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

16/so many fakers who can only sign the front of checks — we need killers who can sign the back of checks. Revenue! Profits! Growth! — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016

17/that’s it. I’m done. If you’ve been faking as a founder you have permission to fold up shop on Monday. If you’re legit, let’s crush 2017. — jason (@Jason) December 18, 2016