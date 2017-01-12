techies Win Contract Opportunities from Former Wall Street Investment Banker

Enroll your startup/business to gain access to capital programs and nationwide economic development opportunities

Sky Kelly

Sky Kelley is no stranger to being a #techie. Yet, throughout her career, receiving strategic insights and knowledge has paved a road to success. She admittedly shares with #techies “failure does not mean ‘you are a failure,’ it means you have to retool and try again. But this time your ‘battle scars’ make you more resilient.”

Kelley began her career on Wall Street at UBS investment bank and has since held executive roles focusing on technical product management at AT&T, Disney, and ESPN in addition to being a co-founder of her first startup. One key thing you feel in her aura is she is passionate about the ability to use technology to make people’s lives easier.

In 2015, Kelley set out on a new adventure—after experiencing a #techie-sized version of “The Supremes” breakup with a former co-founder—to develop a platform that allows corporations and government entities to source qualified suppliers (small- to mid-size businesses) with an electronic RFP bidding engine.

“Avisare provides a centralized location for small business owners to network and collaborate. Avisare provides OPPORTUNITY, VISION, and DIRECT CONNECTIONS to the corporations we seek to earn their business. #strengthinnumbers” -Angie Straub, CEO, Five Four Marketing

Avisare is a cloud-based venture-backed startup and a member of the LA Cleantech Incubator in Los Angeles helping businesses win contract opportunities. As a software procurement system with a social mission to grow minority, women, LGBT, and veteran businesses, Avisare donates a portion of all revenues to help low-income students learn about entrepreneurship.

Beginning in Q1 2017, Avisare will launch two new exciting feature sets to the platform.

1. Capital Programs:

Avisare is offering access to capital programs on the platform. In addition to funneling the right contract opportunities to the right small- to mid-size B2B businesses, we will add grants and loans to our mix of opportunities to help these businesses grow.

2. Nationwide Contract Opportunities:

Avisare is excited to help public and private institutions promote economic development nationwide. We will begin partnering with the LA Department of Water & Power to spur economic development in the Los Angeles region via credits, rebates, workforce development, and other personalized offerings that cater to small business needs.

Learn more about Avisare at www.avisare.com and connect with Sky Kelley on LinkedIn.