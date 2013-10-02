10 Best Blogs for Business Advice

Question: What’s your favorite blog for Internet-based business advice?
Start with SEOMoz
“The Daily SEO Blog from SEOMoz is filled with articles on marketing, brand building, community management and more. The company embraces transparency and often shares their own strategies and metrics to better help other online companies. Using the advice from the SEOMoz blog, we’ve managed to increase our traffic by 10 times in the past year. Thank you, SEOMoz!”
– Bhavin Parikh | CEO, Magoosh Test Prep
Opt Into Unbounce
“What Oli Gardner and his team have built with the Unbounce blog is amazing. This is my favorite because they have incredibly useful infographics on the process of internet marketing. Very few blogs go as in-depth on internet marketing as Unbounce. Make sure you check out their “Noob Guide to Online Marketing,” which is a great cheat sheet to continuously grow your company’s brand online.”
– Lawrence Watkins | Founder & CEO, Great Black Speakers
Make Use of Mixergy
“I love these targeted interviews from Mixergy that I can watch with Andrew Warner and his guests. Generic advice just isn’t as valuable, and being able to watch the guest adds another dimension. The interviews are inspiring and always leave me with ideas, tactics and strategies to implement in my business.”
– Kelly Azevedo | Founder, She’s Got Systems
Learn From @ASmartBear
“@ASmartBear is a really insightful blog for startup entrepreneurs, founders and CEOs with a focus on marketing and customer acquisition. Jason Cohen, the author of the blog, previously built a multi-million dollar company without VC money, and then sold it for cash.”
– Matt Mickiewicz | Co-Founder, Flippa and 99designs
Anita Loomba for More Media
“Anita Loomba has created a fantastic social media and online marketing blog that displays visual infographics and provides relevant and valuable information for anyone looking for ways to get a handle on their social media. You can subscribe to her blog through email too, which helps when you’re on the go and not at your computer!”
– Stacey Ferreira | Co-Founder and Vice President, MySocialCloud
The @KISSmetrics Marketing Blog
“The @KISSmetrics Marketing Blog has some of the best Internet marketing advice I have ever found. They are wonderful about breaking down complex techniques into step-by-step instructions. It’s one of the few business blogs online where I don’t feel like I have wasted 10 minutes of my life, reading the same old advice rehashed over and over again, like elsewhere!”
– Seth Kravitz | CEO, Technori
Find Fred Wilson on AVC
“Fred Wilson, a VC and principal at Union Square Ventures, has a daily blog called AVC that he has written for years. His posts are insightful (check out the archives too!), but even more valuable is the comments section, which often runs hundreds of comments deep. Each post is a dense discussion of savvy Internet-based business advice from entrepreneurs, VCs, marketers, sales folks and more.”
– Aaron Schwartz | Founder and CEO, Modify Watches
Vin Vacanti’s How To Make It as a First-Time Entrepreneur
“Yipit co-founder and CEO Vin Vacanti writes a blog that is full of thoughtful, honest, actionable and inspiring lessons. Especially relevant to the first-time entrepreneur, but really relevant to just about anyone, each of Vin’s posts is a winner.”
– Derek Flanzraich | CEO and Founder, Greatist
Peek Into PandoDaily
“PandoDaily offers a great alternative to actual insightful news in the Silicon Valley, and the interview they do with prominent investors and founders are great for interesting insights and learnings.”
– Jesse Pujji | CEO, Ampush
Read Neil Patel at Quick Sprout
“Big supporter of Neil Patel’s blog at Quick Sprout. He consistently publishes high-quality, resourceful articles on Internet-based advice. Definitely recommend following it.”
– Ben Lang | Founder, Mapped In Israel
