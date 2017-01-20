The BOSS Network Presents Its Minority Women in Technology Series

Expect valuable insight on online brand building, funding small businesses, and leveraging your career in tech

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, The BOSS Network, a network on a mission to encourage and promote the small business spirit and the career development of women, presents “The Launch Summit.” This is The BOSS Network’s first annual technology event series, designed to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology.

The event will take place at the W Atlanta Midtown, in Atlanta, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the technology industry, less than 1% of founders that have received venture capital funds are African American or Hispanic, and minority women compose only a fraction of that 1%. The time is now to highlight great women who are breaking down boundaries in tech. This platform allows women to share insight on how they created and achieved their level of success, provides a blueprint on navigating the workplace, and educates and supports the next generation of women in technology.

Hosted by The BOSS Network Founder Cameka Smith, sponsored by Prudential Financial, Inc., and with media partner Black Enterprise, the event will feature panel conversations by women in tech, on how to build your online brand, how to leverage a career in tech, and how to fund a small business.

The keynote conversation will be delivered by change agent and trailblazer, Angela Benton, founder and CEO of NewME Accelerator. The BOSS Network is also honored to feature an award presentation for “The Minority Female in Technology of the Year” to tech entrepreneur, social media visionary, and investor, Kathryn Finney, founder and managing director of digitalundivided (DID).

Entrepreneurs and small business start ups will also have an opportunity to compete in the Elevator Pitch Competition, with a chance to win $5,000 and business support from The BOSS Network.

The event will take place on Saturday, January, 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the W Atlanta Midtown, located at 188 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361. The BOSS Network members can purchase tickets at special rate of $79.00, and non-members can purchase tickets for $99.00.

To find out more about the BOSS Network, please visit www.TheBOSSNetwork.org.