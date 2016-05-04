Cable-Cutters Rejoice: TiVo Gets a Makeover

TiVo makes the Roamio DVR even more enticing to those who want to cut or reduce cable service

(Image: TiVo Inc.)

Starting Monday, May 2, the all-new TiVo Roamio OTA will feature a hefty 1TB hard drive, and carries no requirement for an on-going monthly subscription fee.

[Related: #WisdomWednesday: How to Game Your Cable Company]

“The TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB is in a class of its own,” said Ira Bahr, TiVo’s Chief Marketing and Retail Sales Officer. “It delivers the unparalleled TiVo DVR experience, as well as an intuitive integration between free over-the-air HD channels and major streaming services. No other device brings everything you watch together into one single, easy-to-use interface.”

The TiVo Roamio is a cable cutters dream now, with more storage and no subscription fee. With it, you can hook your TV cable to it, and record your favorite broadcast shows.

The Roamio also connects to Internet broadband via an Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi. The device works with either FIOS, digital cable, or an HD antenna.

With its 1TB of storage, it can record up to 150 hours of high-definition programming and up to four shows at once.

The TiVo also gives users access to their content and subscriptions from Internet video services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Instant Video, and YouTube.

Some key features are:

SkipMode: Allows users to skip commercial breaks of recorded shows with the press of a single button.

QuickMode: Watch recordings 30% faster with pitch-corrected audio.

OneSearch: Search across local channels and Internet video services to find which shows are available and where they can be found.

Casting: Cast your favorite Netflix and YouTube video from your mobile device to the TiVo Roamio without need to buy a Chromecast dongle since casting is built-in.

Tru Multi-Room Video: Works with the industry-leading TiVo Minis. Live, recorded, and Over-the-Top (OTT) content with the same interface on every TV in your home, including power features such as SkipMode.

Compatibility with TiVo Stream: Stream and download live and recorded TV to iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, both in and out of homes. Or watch recorded shows on an Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV in another room of your home.

Web Apps: MLB, Pandora, Spotify are all supported.

Free mobile application: Manage your recordings on your TiVo Roamio through remote OnePass management.

The TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB is available for $399, a one-time payment including TiVo service. The Roamio will be available May 2, 2016, at TiVo.com, BestBuy.com, and Amazon.com, and at participating Best Buy stores.