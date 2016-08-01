CES 2017 Tech Convention Will Include ‘Africa Tech Now’ Showcase

CES will include a showcase of the best in African tech startups at its Las Vegas consumer technology show next year

(Image: CES/Africa Tech Now)

One of the largest annual tech events in the world will feature for the first time ever an exclusive showcase of the most innovative and cutting edge tech from the African continent.

“Africa Tech Now Village” will provide a world stage for African startups to demonstrate their technology products and services at the Las Vegas Convention Center, during the CES convention on January 5-8, 2017.

African entrepreneurs have until August 31 to apply for the opportunity to take part in the showcase. This is a joint effort between CES and Venture Capital for African (VC4).

Entry is open to African tech startups that meet the following criteria:

The startup must be a registered company no more than three years old.

The product, service, or app must be deemed as a groundbreaking innovation by the selection judges.

The product, service, or app must be targeted to consumers, not business or enterprises.

The company’s product should fall under one of the following tech categories: Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, 3D printing, e-health, Education Technology (EdTech), virtual reality, cloud computing, and app economy.

Special consideration will be given to technology that promotes sustainability and inclusion.

Special consideration will also be extended to startups that have solutions in the fields of transport, tourism, and technology.

Air France is also a partner in “Africa Tech Now,” and will award flight tickets to three startups among the 10 selected, as part of the Air France Award.

International Boost and Djouman, a platform connecting innovative startups operating in Africa with business partners based in Europe and America, are the event organizers. Both are companies deeply committed to promoting Africa tech innovations at the global scale.

Africa Tech Now Visitor is an arm of this initiative that encourages and assists visitors from Africa with accessing the event and visiting the show. They will also participate in key events during their stay in Las Vegas. A forum will also be held focusing on the African tech ecosystem.

Editors’ Note: The Africa Tech Now showcase is scheduled for CES 2018.