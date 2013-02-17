1 in 2 Parents Join Facebook to Snoop on Their Kids

Parents, are you Facebook friends with your kids? With Facebook starting as a students-only club, the platform’s demographic has changed significantly with many well beyond their college days using the networking site daily. It’s this changing tide that’s bred an environment of snooping and dodging with parents looking to investigate their children’s daily interactions on the platform, and kids’ desire to un-friend mom and dad.
According to data released by Education Database Online, 43% of parents check out their children’s profile regularly.
To see a complete visual breakdown of the data, click here.
