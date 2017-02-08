Patriots Tight End Martellus Bennett’s Twitter Storm: #StayWokeBruh

Martellus Bennett is not here for critics

Patriots Bennett and McCourtry (Image: The Shadow League)

Fresh from the New England Patriots’ stunning comeback win at Super Bowl LI, Tight End Martellus Bennett took to Twitter in an epic tweet storm about how he is more than an athlete, and the importance of art and coding over sports for young black people.

“I’m woke,” tweeted Bennett. He also wrote, “Don’t get mad because I found what they thought they could hide in books.”

In addition to playing pro ball, Bennett is an artist, animator, author, producer, composer, and CEO of Imagination Agency. Last summer, he launched an app for kids with a companion book he wrote and illustrated called Hey A.J., It’s Saturday.

Bennett told Black Enterprise that he was interested in more than football. “I’ve always been creative. As an athlete, no one really accepts you as a creative. When you are creative, no one really accepts you as an athlete. There’s never been a time in my life when I wasn’t creative. I grew up on Harry Potter. I read all those [types] of books growing up. I was the nerd that could dunk on you.”

He seemed to express frustration about not being taken seriously as more than an athlete in his tweets:

When you look at me what do you see? I know you wanna ask me what sport I play. I mean what else could I possibly be besides an athlete. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

When you look at me see the father, the awesome dad, the author, film director, business owner, champion, friend, Hufflepuff beast. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Shut up and stick to sports!! Enjoy the low hanging fruits Marty. Don’t climb to the top of the Apple tree and taste that high hanging fruit — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

This is part of the reason why I’m working to build Art Centers and Computer Labs for kids to learn coding. I’m not building gyms — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

I’m not interested in building football fields or doing football camps. I’m interested in doing film camps and coding camps. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 7, 2017

Bennett stirred controversy when he announced he would not be joining some of his other teammates at the White House, following the invitation extended to the team after their win. He’s been critical of Donald Trump during the election. When asked why he wouldn’t accept President Trump’s invitation, he said, “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”