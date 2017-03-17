Slurp Your Shamrock Shake With a McDonald’s High-Tech Straw

It’s Saint Patrick’s Day, and everyone is Irish. In honor of the holiday, McDonald’s unleashed its annual green mint concoction as it does around every St. Paddy’s Day—the Shamrock Shake.
There are a couple of new twists with this year’s batch of Shamrock Shake. First, McDonald’s unveiled the Shamrock variant: the Chocolate Shamrock Shake. It’s a frothy, viscous brew with notes of chocolate and minty shamrocki-ness; evoking a tongue-coating thin mint cookie-in-a-blender taste experience.
Also, McDonald’s introduced its new high-tech straw. No, you can’t connect it to Wi-Fi. And no, it doesn’t have any cool LED lights, nor does it integrate with Alexa (yet).
The tricked-out straw was designed by a team of aerospace and robotic engineers. And here’s the science to the straw, as per McDonald’s press release:
“The Chocolate Shamrock Shake, one of four new seasonal McCafé beverages, has dual layers of delicious chocolate shake below Shamrock Shake. The new recipe presented McDonald’s a unique challenge to reinvent the shake experience. To deliver the ideal flavor ratio of 50% chocolate and 50% mint in each sip, versus enjoying each flavor separately with a traditional straw, McDonald’s turned to highly-qualified engineering firms. JACE and NK Labs created the probably-more-revolutionary-than-actually-needed Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal (the STRAW). The STRAW’s j-shape provides optimal flavor flow dynamics.”
“It was a puzzling assignment, but one with an ambitious goal,” said Seth Newburg, the principal engineer and managing partner at NK Labs. “From a physics perspective, it’s actually quite difficult to deliver a proportional amount of both chocolate and mint flavors with each sip—but that’s exactly what we did. It’s a marvel of fluid dynamics. Thanks Fibonacci sequence.”
So, does the straw live up to the hype? Here is an honest assessment from Black Enterprise’s copy editor Jordan Willard, as shot by videographer Elisha Holmes:
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Buy Craft Beer Online()
Pingback: Footwear for deployed military soldiers()
Pingback: silicone vibe()
Pingback: Empty Vegetarian capsules()
Pingback: clothing stores()
Pingback: recovery clinic()
Pingback: women()
Pingback: jordan retro 5()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: work at home 2018()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: buy kona()
Pingback: everyday deals trademark()
Pingback: lesbian double dildo()
Pingback: data entry jobs from home()
Pingback: Two Headed Dildo()
Pingback: clinica de recuperação()
Pingback: Anti Aging skincare()
Pingback: Smart()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: Nazar()
Pingback: old postcards()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()
Pingback: discount sex toys()
Pingback: clit sex toys()
Pingback: Newport beach()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: tratamento Alcoolismo()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: Electronics()
Pingback: realistic vibrator sex toy()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: nipple foreplay()
Pingback: atlanta basement remodeling()
Pingback: wincity online casino game()
Pingback: wholesale glass jars()
Pingback: egyptian bath sheets()
Pingback: stainless steel needle valve()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibe()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: best butt plug()
Pingback: lifelike dildo()
Pingback: Ultimate Online Adult Site()
Pingback: Quick News Updates()
Pingback: icicles()
Pingback: so real 8 inch realistic dildo()
Pingback: car wash()
Pingback: label besi()
Pingback: Mitsubishi trimmer recoil starter()
Pingback: a&e g gasm plus()
Pingback: happy wife()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: Healthy food easy to prepare()
Pingback: Redmond exterminators()
Pingback: inflatable butt pug()
Pingback: best gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Bath Bombs()
Pingback: vibrating dildo with scution cup()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: bandiere()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning()
Pingback: Top Sports Stories and Sports Headlines()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: realistic vibe()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrating Massager()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Review()
Pingback: Clitoral Cream()
Pingback: Best Male Masturbator()
Pingback: Blue Dolphin Vibrator()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraint()
Pingback: Best Lube()
Pingback: perfect blowjob()
Pingback: best sex gel()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy()
Pingback: home cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: control premature ejaculation()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: sex kit()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: quick divorce in PA()
Pingback: skidsteer repairs()
Pingback: nurse lingerie()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: a&e warming rabbit g()
Pingback: anal sex()
Pingback: free download for pc()