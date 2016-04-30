The Uber for Private Jets Is Finally Here

Private jet sharing because car-sharing is for plebes

This startup lets you order up a charter jet as easy as ordering an Uber.

The service is called JetSmarter. Since its launch in 2013, the company is attempting to disrupt the private jet industry, offering consumers three different options: JetCharter JetDeals, and JetShuttle.

– JetCharter is an entire aircraft charter where users customize their trip based on destination and aircraft. This feature is available worldwide in more than 170 countries.

– JetDeals offers exclusive, one-way flights on private jets, free for members. Members book seats in bundles of 2-5 free seats, and if they would like additional seats, they can pay a nominal fee per extra seats. These deals appear as far ahead as one month’s notice, and in as little as 12 hours’ notice, depending on the type of flight, aircraft, and route. On any aircraft with five passengers or less, the whole aircraft is free worldwide.

– JetShuttle service offers shared private jet flights. Users can search for and book an already scheduled fight or create their own JetShuttle. All JetShuttle flights are offered at discounted rates for non-members and free for members. Users can choose from scheduled JetShuttles, which are single seats on already scheduled flights in select U.S. markets, Europe, and the Middle East or they can create their own JetShuttle.

– This option allows members to book a flight by purchasing a few seats on a plane (rather than the entire aircraft). The remaining seats on the flight are released into the app, for other JetSmarter members to book for free.

To date, the company has raised $56 million, launched shared and scheduled flights in top cities across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East (think commercial flights meets private aviation), has seen an increase in growth 15%-20% each month, and much more.

JetSmarter offers a membership program that is $9,675 annually with a $3,500 initiation fee. With a membership, JetSmarter clients have access to unlimited, free JetDeals, which are one-way flights offered exclusively through JetSmarter, as well as free seats on JetSmarter’s JetShuttle services.

Additional benefits of the JetSmarter membership include wholesale charter pricing, 24/7 customer support, as well as access to the new Concierge Service, provided by the app’s Member Experiences Team, which provides clients with a variety of services including hotel accommodations, exotic car rentals, access to exclusive events, premium tables at fine restaurants, and more.

Within the U.S., JetSmarter offers its service in Atlanta, New York, South Florida, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and other major cities.