Columbia University

Rank on 2008 List:11

Rank on 2006 List:8

Average GPA: Don’t caculate

Matriculation Rates of African American: 85%

Number of students enrolled: 6,399

Number of African American Students Enrolled: 491

Acceptance Rates:11%

*Average SAT Scores: Reading: 660-760; Math: 670-780; Writing: 660-750

Name of Black Student Group(s): Black Student’s Organization, African Students Association, Caribbean Students Association

Summer Program(s): Summer Program for High School Students

Application Deadline: Jan. 2

Early Admissions Deadlines: Nov. 1

Start Sending Acceptance Letters: Regular Admission: April 1; Early Decision: Dec. 15

Financial Aid Options/Deadlines: Mar. 1

Costs: Tuition: $39,786; Housing: $9,980 Books: $1,000

Greek Organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Omega Psi Phi

*25th Percentile-75th Percentile

