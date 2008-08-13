Columbia University

Mailing Address: 1130 Amsterdam Avenue
212 Hamilton Hall, MC 2807 New York, New York 10027
Rank on 2008 List:11
Rank on 2006 List:8
Average GPA: Don’t caculate
Matriculation Rates of African American: 85%
Number of students enrolled: 6,399
Number of African American Students Enrolled: 491
Acceptance Rates:11%
*Average SAT Scores: Reading: 660-760; Math: 670-780; Writing: 660-750
Name of Black Student Group(s): Black Student’s Organization, African Students Association, Caribbean Students Association
Summer Program(s): Summer Program for High School Students
Application Deadline: Jan. 2
Early Admissions Deadlines: Nov. 1
Start Sending Acceptance Letters: Regular Admission: April 1; Early Decision: Dec. 15
Financial Aid Options/Deadlines: Mar. 1
Costs: Tuition: $39,786; Housing: $9,980 Books: $1,000
Greek Organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Omega Psi Phi
*25th Percentile-75th Percentile
