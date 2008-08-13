Morehouse College

Mailing Address: 830 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Rank on 2008 List: 3
Rank on 2006 List: 45
Average GPA: 3.24
Matriculation Rates of African Americans: Not Reported
Acceptance Rates: 59%
*Average SAT Scores: Reading: 460-570; Math: 460-570; Writing: Not Reported
Name of Summer Programs: The Pre-freshman Summer Program
Application Deadline: Feb. 15
Financial Aid Option/Deadlines: April 1
Costs: Tuition: $37,248; Housing: $20, 358; Books: $1,500
Greek Organizations: Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, Iota Phi Theta
