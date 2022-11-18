Heartbreaking: 2-Year-Old Starved to Death After Father Passed Away From Heart Condition

Earlier this year, in upstate New York, a father and son were found dead in their home. The two-year-old reportedly died after his 59-year-old father passed away from a heart condition, leaving the boy with no way to survive.

According to NBC News, David Conde Sr. and his namesake, David Conde Jr. were both discovered dead in Geneva, NY on Feb. 15.

A written statement from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department said that Conde Sr. died naturally from “cardiovascular disease,” while the boy’s death was ruled accidental due to starvation. Officials said that police were summoned to the home to perform a welfare check. No one had heard from or seen Conde Sr. for several weeks, Lt. Joseph Murphy said on Thursday. They were not reported missing, nor was Conde Jr. enrolled in daycare.

The release also stated, “It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed.” Authorities were contacted and have since interviewed the mother of Conde Jr.

The boy and father were last seen alive on Jan. 22. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry or foul play in the apartment, according to News 10.

59 y/o David Conde Sr. and his 2 y/o son David Conde Jr. were found dead inside their Geneva apt on Tuesday. No signs of trauma. They hadn’t been seen in more than a week. Police say Dad had medical conditions, the heat wasn’t on, the unit had its own natural gas water heater. pic.twitter.com/11wor8kzZd — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) February 17, 2022

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. According to deputies, the man and his son were “dressed for bed”; the father was found in his bed, and the two-year-old was by the bed. They also mentioned that Conde Sr. had primary custody of Conde Jr., and the mother had not seen her son for some time.