‘Fame’ Singer Irene Cara Dies At 63

Academy Award-winning singer Irene Cara has passed away, ABC7 reported on Saturday. Cara died on Nov. 25 at her home in Florida. The cause of her death is not yet known.

Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose announced the sad news on social media on Nov. 25.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara.”

Moose also wrote a caption with the post noting her disbelief. “This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM.” She also noted that more information would be released as it became available.

Cara was also an actress, dancer, songwriter and producer who became a household name after she starred in the 1980 film Fame. Cara also sang the title track for the film and was nominated for two Grammy Awards for her work — one for Best New Artist and one for Best Female Pop Vocal Artist. Cara also sang the title track for the film Flashdance. Her song “Flashdance… What A Feeling” won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 1984 Academy Awards.

The hit song also earned Cara two Grammy Awards — one for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Female and one for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture.