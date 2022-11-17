Graphic Crime Scene Photos Of OnlyFans Model Who Killed Black Boyfriend Reveal Blood-Covered Clothes

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released new crime scene photos of the racist OnlyFans model who killed her boyfriend in Miami last April. The graphic photos were obtained by TMZ and published on Nov. 15.

According to the Miami Herald, 26-year-old Courtney Clenney was arrested after she killed Christian Obumseli in Miami on April 3.

Clenney admitted to stabbing Obumseli inside their Miami, Fla. condo but claimed that she committed the crime in self-defense. She said that the couple had broken up and claimed Obumseli was stalking her and was later released.

The graphic photos show the blood-stained sweatpants the model wore when she stabbed Obumseli as well as the bloody floor in the condo and pictures of Clenney with Obumseli’s blood on her hands. Clenney could be heard admitting to the crime during her 911 call.

“My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound! Please God, please. Come save my boyfriend!… Baby, I’m so sorry.”

The OnlyFans model, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, stabbed Obumseli in the chest with a kitchen knife. Prosecutors said that the couple was “involved in an extremely tempestuous and combative relationship” while also describing Obumseli as the victim of domestic violence. Video footage of Clenney and Obumseli in an elevator on Fed. 21 showed Clenney repeatedly attacking Obumseli.

“It certainly appears that the defendant was aggressively attacking Christian,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

She also said that the angle of the knife wound did not support Clenney’s claim of stabbing Obumseli in self-defense. “The knife entered Christian’s chest in a downward angle to the depth of 3 inches.”

Clenney was finally arrested again on August 10 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii. and charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors also revealed that the model had previously been arrested for abusing Obumseli. She was arrested on July 27, 2021 in Las Vegas after she threw a glass at him. Clenney also threatened to kill Obumseli in a recording found on his cell phone.

“I’m actually [expletive] not having a good day where I actually, literally, [expletive] want to kill you, but you don’t take me seriously,” said Clenney.