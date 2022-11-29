Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note.

In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.

Long may be starting over after her long-time beau, Ime Udoka, was suspended as the head coach of the Boston Celtics earlier this year. The second-year head coach was rumored to have been in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. According to the Daily Mail, the woman was Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a married mother of three, who had just started with the Celtics as a team service manager.

Although not married, Long and Udoka have been in a relationship since 2010 and share an 11-year-old son, Kez Udoka.

In September, the Boston Celtics released a statement regarding Udoka’s status with the team.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

The Brooklyn Nets, who have been mired in their own controversies after firing their head coach, Steve Nash, were considering bringing in Udoka to run the team.

It was widely reported that the NBA suggested to the Nets that they not hire Udoka.

The 45-year-old coach’s stock was high after his first season as a head coach. He led the team to a 51-31 record and to the NBA Finals, but lost the championship.