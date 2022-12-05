Power Couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Return in HGTV Hit Series ‘Married to Real Estate’

A dynamic duo both in life and work, powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson, will return for a new 12-episode season of their HGTV breakout hit series Married to Real Estate on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+.

The compelling couple—who inspired 19 million season one viewers with their positive perspective on running successful property businesses, managing a home and raising three daughters—will help more families buy houses with potential in their ideal Atlanta neighborhoods and transform them into stunning dream homes. Drawing from her experience as the star of HGTV’s Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, Egypt will employ her knowledge of the real estate market and financial prowess to find their clients affordable houses in desirable locations and manifest her design expertise to reimagine the spaces. Then, Mike will execute the breathtaking renovations that deliver an increased home value and return on investment, finding solutions to any construction problem and staying on budget.

“Mike and I have built a one-stop shop for real estate, renovation and design—and this is only the beginning,” said Egypt. “Our goal for every project is to ensure we embrace the clients’ vision and needs while marrying high design and function so the end result exceeds their every expectation.”

“Working with your spouse has its challenges, but we wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Mike. “Egypt and I are all in to give families beautiful homes with added value, and it’s our willingness to compromise along the way that makes us a great team both on the job and at home.”

To start the season, Egypt and Mike will convince a couple to snatch up a Dunwoody property that needs a massive overhaul to create a livable open concept. The new modern farmhouse design will feature a waterfall island and dark green tile backsplash in the kitchen and a must-have home office with a hidden closet and en suite bathroom. On the family front, Egypt and Mike will search for the perfect nursery school for three-year-old Harper and celebrate her milestone first day together. Throughout the episodes, the adventures will continue as they conquer Harper’s potty training, teach older daughter Kendall how to manage money and adjust to living with their new puppy, Serene.

Until the new season premieres, fans of Egypt and Mike can stream the first season of Married to Real Estate, as well as binge watch Egypt’s previous HGTV series, on discovery+. Also on the streaming platform, they can watch the pair go head-to-head against other renovation experts in season three of the mega-hit competition series, Rock the Block.

HGTV’s digital platforms will offer up even more exclusive Married to Real Estate content at HGTV.com and on social media by following @HGTV and #MarriedtoRealEstate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Egypt (@egyptsherrod) and Mike (@djfadelf) on Instagram. The new season also will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the linear premieres—Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 12.

Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.