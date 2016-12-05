2016 Best Companies for Diversity: Entergy Corp.

Here's what Entergy Corp. is doing to nurture diversity and inclusion throughout the company

CEO: Leo Denault

The 50 companies on this year’s Best Companies for Diversity list represents brands that recognize the value in cultivating an inclusive environment, driven by company leadership through senior management and the board of directors, as shown in the BE Registry of Corporate Directors. Some are taking a step further to engage employees during turbulent and confusing sociopolitical times.

Here, we’d like to highlight Entergy Corp., the New Orleans-based energy company, and what it’s doing to push forward and nurture diversity and inclusion.

Entergy works to attract diverse job applicants through its college recruiting efforts, and relationships with minority professional organizations. The company is a strong supporter of historically black colleges and universities, contributing more than $1.1 million over the past five years to HBCUs in the company’s service territory.

At Entergy, the D&I staff meets regularly with HR business partners prior to succession planning, to identify areas of opportunities to increase minority representation. Executives also mentor African American employees to guide them in their career development.

Entergy also has a multicultural and women’s Employee Resource Group (ERG), which is an employee-led group coordinated across the company, to provide employees with opportunities to connect with their peers who share the same interests and backgrounds, while also providing opportunities for employees to interface directly with senior leaders.

The company is committed to creating, maintaining, and leveraging the richness of a diverse workforce, valuing it in a way that enables every employee to have an equal opportunity to contribute in significant ways to the effectiveness of the organization.