To Our Print Magazine Subscribers

Two years ago, in the March 2013 issue of Black Enterprise magazine, I announced the beginning of major changes for Black Enterprise, as part of our unflagging mission to be your most trusted source of information and inspiration for business, financial and career success. Since then, we have pursued an aggressive agenda of change and expansion, including our transformation from a 20th century magazine publisher to a 21st century, digitally focused, multimedia company. Central to these changes is our ongoing investment in expanding digital distribution of our content, including digital editions of Black Enterprise magazine.
Though we’ve achieved significant success since then, there have also been major challenges with our transformation. The most obvious of these is our difficulty with maintaining timely production and distribution of print editions of Black Enterprise, with print subscribers receiving the past several issues weeks, and even months, after their publication dates.
We sincerely apologize to you and all of our subscribers for the unjustifiable lateness of the receipt of our print magazines. To be perfectly honest, we underestimated the severity of the impact our changes would have on production and distribution of the printed editions of the magazine, as well as the length of time it would take to resolve these challenges. We are working diligently to be back on schedule in the coming months. We guarantee that you will receive every single print edition of the magazine your subscription entitles you to.
It is important to note that the issues impacting production of our print magazine have had zero impact on the timely availability of digital editions of Black Enterprise. Our digital subscribers have enjoyed Black Enterprise magazine without delay or interruption in the receipt of each issue, up to and including this one. In fact, our digital edition has long been the best, fastest, and easiest way to access the magazine.
Effective immediately, we are now making digital editions of Black Enterprise available to all print subscribers, at no additional cost, which will provide you with immediate access to every issue, including those you may have yet to receive.
To access your digital subscription, simply go to www.blackenterprise.com/customerservice, enter your account number (located on the mailing label, above your address) and select Add/Change My E-mail Address. After updating your account with your e-mail address you will receive monthly digital editions of Black Enterprise via e-mail.
Again, we apologize for the delay with our distribution of the print edition of our magazine and will have a full resolution to this problem shortly. In the interim we invite you to enjoy free access to digital editions of Black Enterprise. We appreciate your loyalty and patience as we continue to transform our company to better serve our mission of helping you to achieve Wealth for Life.
Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. is the president and CEO of Black Enterprise.
