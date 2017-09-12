She Started a PR Agency with Absolutely No Contacts…And She Persisted

She says not to overlook "the power of consistency"

Kerstyn Dioulo is the founder of Glow Connection, a NYC-based public relations and management agency. Six years ago she signed singer/actor, Rotimi, best known for his role as Dre on Starz’s hit show Power.

A few years later she transitioned into day-to-day operations, adding artist management to the agency’s list of integrated PR and marketing services.

Considering Dioulo started the agency with no background in entertainment or contacts, Black Enterprise caught up with the PR innovator for a few tips on developing and maintaining relationships.

A large component of public relations is based on developing connections and relationships with everyone from journalists and stylists to event planners and photographers. Can you share three to five tips for developing your network—both on and offline?

For me, networking is the foundation of my business. From starting my agency with little to no contacts in the music business; I relied heavily on building my business network. Here are my tips.

Have confidence in yourself – Confidence is the key to making people trust you in business.

Research and know your craft– A book that I often tell PR people to read is The Personal Touch by Terrie Williams a PR woman who began her agency with no real PR experience and went on to represent A-list clients and brands.

Add value to your business relationships – When meeting people, it’s often better to create value than to ask for a service. People want to see you as an asset to them, not a liability.

Check in – maintain a healthy relationship with your contacts so that they do not feel like the only time they hear from you is when you need something. Send holiday greetings, update them on your progress and major accomplishments.

When it comes to increasing awareness about your brand, what’s the No. 1 thing that most people overlook?

People tend to overlook the power of consistency. Brands like Apple, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Nike, etc. all share a common trait of consistency. These businesses consistently produce quality products that continue to reign No. 1 with their customers. An artist, brand, or business should never overlook the power of producing quality. This creates trust and in turn increases your visibility and brand awareness.