Watch Why Many Professional Black Women are Depressed and Have No Idea

Look past the polish to confront the turmoil

(Image: iStock.com/valentinrussanov)

We appear to have it all together. Weâ€™re dressed to impress, our hair is ever-laid. Weâ€™re dining at the finest restaurants, driving luxury cars, and pulling up to the most beautiful homes with the most loving families, yet many of us are depressed.

This is the story of Lisa Brown Alexander, successful president and CEO of Nonprofit HR, the nation’s leading full-service human resources firm focused exclusively on the nonprofit sector. Though immensely successful in corporate America, Brown Alexander suffered in silence for five years before seeking the necessary help to combat depression.

The time Brown Alexander spent with her depression untreated is not uncommon.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), research reflects that only 12% of affected African American women seek help and treatment. “Many African American women do not get treatment because of a widespread belief that depression is evidence of personal weakness and not a legitimate health problem,” states Brown Alexander.

After years of crying that seemed to have no end, Brown Alexander sought the counsel of a trusted professional. While on her road to recovery, she began journaling about her process, which later flourished into her recent book, Strong on the Outside, Dying on the Inside. This book can be used as a resource and call to action to those that are seeking to heal as they battle the stigmas of depression. Brown Alexanderâ€™s bookÂ offers testimony, advice, and a roadmap infused with faith, courage, and hope for those who are looking to suffer no more.

She encourages women to be real with their pain and mental health and toÂ understandÂ that itâ€™s OK to ask for help and understand that you can be treated.

BlackEnterprise.com sat down for a one-on-one with Brown Alexander as she shared her journey to and through depression while offering insight on how you may confront and overcome depression too.