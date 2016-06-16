Meet Veteran and Cannabis Entrepreneur Tanganyika Daniel

How a military vet turned her skills set into a cannabis-infused skincare business!

After our “11 African American Cannabis Entrepreneurs You Should Know” story went live, we had no idea how many other black cannabis entrepreneurs would surface. Enter Tanganyika Daniel, Founder of Jayn Green, a cannabis-infused skincare line for men and women. We chatted with the military veteran and got the 411 on how Jayn Green sparked —no pun intended— her cannabis business guide The Canna Print, and the cannabis documentary she’s producing!

1. Your cannabis-infused topical line Jayn Green had an interesting start, where was the idea sparked?

Green: I was actually at a 420 College trying to learn everything I could about the cannabis industry, and I was sitting next to this gentleman who applied a medicated topical on his hand right there in the classroom. The problem with the topical was that it had the worst pungent smell, and it got so bad that I got up and found another seat. When I moved seats my brain started going into overdrive because I was thinking that there had to be a better topical on the market that worked for pain, but smelled great as well.

2. How did you come up with your product offerings and what are the benefits of using your products?

I came up with the product offering by paying close attention to what was missing in the cannabis community. I noticed that not one cannabis company specifically catered to male consumers, and this was right around the time that I started to notice a trend of men with beards. Jayn Green products focus on providing unique all natural skincare products for men and women. Our products are compatible with most skin types to relieve common annoying conditions like eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, and much more.

3.You authored The Canna Print, a guide on getting started in the cannabis industry. What was the inspiration behind the book?

The inspiration behind the book came from the fact that people kept calling me asking me how I got started in the cannabis industry. I was looking online for places to send them for more information, but it was either not easily available or the books on the market were between $400-700. I personally didn’t mind paying for those resources because I know that this is the industry I want to be in, but I honestly didn’t feel comfortable recommending those options to my friends who I knew were still skeptical and unsure about the entire idea. So I just consolidated the information I had learned and published a book myself with the same information but at a drastically reduced price. Not only do you get direct fundamental information about the financial side, but also 50 plus health benefits, and as a bonus, the links are provided so that you can apply for a license in an interested state within the eBook.

4. More and more studies are showing that cannabis is a huge benefit to veterans suffering from PTSD, as a veteran what has been your experience with the herb and what are you doing to get more veterans access to the plant?

First of all, the majority of these terrifying stories that you hear from these veterans are completely true. None of us returned to the U.S. the way that we originally left. My experience with the herb is that it helps me to be a positive, successful, focused member of society. Between my PTSD, chronic back pain, and the added stress of being an entrepreneur, cannabis helps me function throughout the day and get a great night sleep to prepare me for the challenges of the next day. At the time, I didn’t know that I was self-medicating, but I did know that I was just ecstatic to find relief even if it was only temporary. In order to spread the word, I have joined several organizations like Weed For Warriors, 22TooMany and more to stop the 50 suicides committed by service members a day. These are all national organizations that meet in most major cities at least once a month, and once there we educate veterans on the power of cannabis. I make it my business to introduce at least two new veterans to these organizations a month, and even though I humbly exceed that record, I still feel like it’s just not enough.

5. Tell us about the documentary you’re co-producing, The Secret Life of Trimmers. What can viewers expect and what do you want them to take away from the documentary?

The Secret Life of Trimmers is a documentary that I’m producing that will be out at the end of this year that focuses on the community of individuals who harvest, trim, and manicure the plant. Most people who consume cannabis have no idea how it comes off the tree, the process it takes to get from seed to sale, or the stories behind the individuals who process the plant. These people only work during trim season, and after that, they live free and travel until the next season. They have this secret communal society where most of them are vegans, so they eat together, trim together, and sleep in close quarters all while trimming over 12 hour days. This story has never been told before, and I honestly can’t wait for the world to be educated on this secret community within the cannabis world. What I want viewers to take from the movie is not only a higher appreciation for your flower, but also the other employment opportunities and unique income streams available in this industry as well.