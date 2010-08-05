7 Tips To Marketing Your Authentic Self

Follow these steps and a career as a paid speaker could be yours

Have you ever thought of getting paid for all the professional advice you dish out to professional colleagues, family and friends?

A professional speaker is one who connects with their audience, while sharing their skills and showcasing their authenticity and expertise on a subject matter.

Although it may sound lucrative, a career as a professional speaker will require work, time, money, and possibly a booking agent.

“One becomes a professional expert speaker when they create content with outstanding platform skills (connecting with the audience),” says Norma Hollis, a professional speaker strategist and CEO of Norma Thompson Hollis Inc. To be a successful speaker, Hollis adds you should offer the following: know and be comfortable with your authentic voice and always deliver good and memorable content.

Becoming an expert speaker is a strategic opportunity to leverage/enhance your brand. Each time you connect with your audience, which will ultimately elevate business persona and provide free advertising via impressions to a wider audience. “It provides one with more exposure, additional revenue, and an opportunity to showcase their magic by taking a boring topic and transforming it into one of extreme engagement,” says Hollis.

Expert status as a speaker does not happen overnight. Hollis’ company offers authentic development training services/workshops for speakers; message development coaching; and marketing services to assist clients with securing paid bookings for their respective topic/passion. She also runs a speakers agency that books professional speakers.

Keep in mind that a legitimate speakers agency will charge an upfront fee for their services. Most agencies will ask you to pay a monthly retainer and an agreed commission for confirmed speaking engagements.

Norma Hollis’ Tips To Becoming An Expert Speaker:

1. Know your message

2. Tap into your experience, expertise, and passion

3. Know and be your authentic self at all time

4. Listen to your inner voice

5. Be clear on your values

6. Know and use your experience to motivate others

7. Treat yourself as a brand and negotiate wisely



I would love to know what you are an expert in and if you are ready to become a professional speaker?