College Marketing Representative Internship Program

Are you in college?



Are you the campus social butterfly?

If YES, then this is your time to shine!

For the 2011–2012 school year, BLACK ENTERPRISE is searching for the best talent out there.

We want enthusiastic interns that know how to spread the word!

The program is a yearlong internship where you will serve as a BLACK ENTERPRISE representative for your college or university, working to promote BE and its sponsors to your fellow peers. This is a great opportunity to get ahead and break into the fast-paced world of marketing.

Duties will include, but are not limited to the following:

posting flyers hosting BE display tables and events administering surveys distributing giveaways increasing the hype about black enterprise events, TV shows, magazine, etc. boost sales by offering discounted subscriptions

APPLY NOW

We are accepting applications for our 2011–2012 BE College Marketing Rep Internship Program. Open to undergraduates at accredited institutions.

Applicants should demonstrate an interest in business and have a grade point average of 3.0 or better. Internships will last throughout the 2011-2012 school year and are strictly for college credit. To apply, e-mail the following to collegerep@blackenterprise.com:

current resume recent photo of you on campus marketing plan mapping out how you will represent Black Enterprise at your school

Application Deadline: Sept. 26, 2011 (11:59pm)

Black Enterprise does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, color, sex, age, or handicap. All applicants will be given equal opportunity and all selection decisions will be based on job-related factors.