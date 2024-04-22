HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morris Brown College Accepts Entire Senior Class At Atlanta High School The school will allow all seniors at Mays High to attend class next year if they meet enrollment requirements.









Morris Brown College is gifting the senior class at Mays High School in Atlanta with acceptances. The HBCU has formally accepted the graduating class into its upcoming freshman cohort.

Fox 5 reports that the seniors learned about their acceptance during the school’s Spirit Day on April 19. Morris Brown’s President Kevin James told the excited students that they can attend next fall if they meet enrollment requirements. James spoke to reporters about why he wanted to embark on the initiative for the community and Morris Brown’s betterment.

“I really want to let all the parents know that we are an institution that is of quality that they now have full access to come to. And not only that but [they] have access to federal financial aid,” explained James.

The college partnered with the school to provide higher education options for inner-city students. All Morris Brown hopefuls at Mays High can take on the academic opportunity if they maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

The news follows Morris Brown’s newly reinstated accreditation. The school, also part of the Atlanta University Center, officially regained its status in 2022, marking a new era for interested students. Founded in 1881, Morris Brown remains especially important to Georgia’s educational history, as it is the first Black-owned and operated school in the state.

As for Mays High School, its namesake is also a part of HBCU history. The institution honors Benjamin E. Mays, who was president of Morehouse College for over 25 years. He was also the first Black president of the Atlanta Board of Education.

Unfortunately, Mays High School has struggled academically. Only 71% of seniors graduate, and its statewide testing rank falls in the bottom 50%. However, this gift bestowed by Morris Brown officials hopes to inspire students to dream bigger about their academic future. Furthermore, they hope that the future begins at the Atlanta HBCU.

