News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman United Negro College Fund Celebrates Its 80th Birthday The organization has aided diverse students in obtaining scholarships and propelling their academic futures since 1946.









The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) marks its 80th year dedicated to uplifting minority education. The organization is celebrating the birthday through numerous events, including a radio-thon and bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange.

UNCF is celebrating decades of student empowerment through policy, scholarship, and programming for diverse scholars. Its mission still stands to provide students of color with the necessary resources and funds needed for their academic future.

For the occasion, UNCF’s New York scholar Kiara Brown will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Brown, who graduated from Howard University in 2023, can be seen live during the ceremony taking place on April 25.

Equally important, the radio-thon commenced in Chicago. The city’s No.1 RnB station, the Omni Channel, is currently hosting a 24-hour fundraising effort for the UNCF. Celebrity callers like Howard Hewitt, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Ronald Isley, will encourage listeners to donate for its birthday. Inspired listeners also can hear the all-day program via its website.

In a statement of its longstanding legacy toward helping underrepresented students, UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax shared his excitement on the milestone.

“As we mark UNCF’s 80th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible progress we have made through the generous support of individual donors, corporate partners and philanthropists to advance the educational opportunities for African American students and other underrepresented students,” stated Dr. Lomax.

“We are proud of the generations of scholars who have benefited from UNCF’s programs and are now leaders in their respective fields. As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

UNCF supports 50,000 students at 11,000 higher education institutions nationwide. Furthermore, its 80th year signifies that the work continues, while ensuring its mission lives on to change students lives.

