SEEK Provides Free Summer Engineering Program in 16 Cities

Prepares youngsters in grades 4–8 for STEM careers

The National Society of Black Engineers has announced the dates and locations for its 2015 Summer Engineering Experience for Kids program, or SEEK. Founded in 2007, SEEK is the nation’s largest summer engineering program geared toward African American pre-college students.

SEEK participants engage in team-based, competitive engineering design activities and learn science, technology, engineering and math concepts under the guidance of SEEK mentors: NSBE college student members from across the U.S. The ultimate goal of the program is to increase the number of college engineering students and engineering professionals among African Americans, a community starkly underrepresented in this field.

Neville Green, NSBE’s national chair, said in a release that “Increasing the STEM proficiency of black students in grades 4 through 8 is a must for NSBE to achieve its primary goal, which is to produce 10,000 black engineers annually in the U.S. by 2025.” Green is a chemical engineering senior at the City University of New York. “Expansion of SEEK is a major part of our plan to reach that number.”

The program is expanding into four new cities: Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Los Angeles.

The summer 2015 SEEK program has been announced as follows:

Current Cities Start Date End Date Atlanta, Ga. June 8 June 26 Birmingham, Ala. June 15 July 3 Boston, Mass. July 13 July 31 Chicago, Ill. July 6 July 24 Denver, Colo. (Site 1) July 13 July 31 Denver, Colo. (Site 2) June 15 July 3 Detroit, Mich. July 20 August 7 Harrisburg, Pa June 8 June 26 Houston, Texas June 8 June 26 Jackson, Miss. June 8 June 26 Los Angeles, Calif. July 13 July 31 New Orleans, La. June 8 June 26 Oakland, Calif. June 22 July 10 Philadelphia, Pa. July 20 August 7 San Diego, Calif. June 29 July 17 Thibodaux, La. July 13 July 31 Washington, D.C. July 13 July 31

More information about SEEK is available at www.nsbe.org/seek. To learn more about NSBE, visit www.nsbe.org.