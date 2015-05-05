SEEK Provides Free Summer Engineering Program in 16 Cities

The National Society of Black Engineers has announced the dates and locations for its 2015 Summer Engineering Experience for Kids program, or SEEK. Founded in 2007, SEEK is the nation’s largest summer engineering program geared toward African American pre-college students.
SEEK participants engage in team-based, competitive engineering design activities and learn science, technology, engineering and math concepts under the guidance of SEEK mentors: NSBE college student members from across the U.S. The ultimate goal of the program is to increase the number of college engineering students and engineering professionals among African Americans, a community starkly underrepresented in this field.
Neville Green, NSBE’s national chair, said in a release that “Increasing the STEM proficiency of black students in grades 4 through 8 is a must for NSBE to achieve its primary goal, which is to produce 10,000 black engineers annually in the U.S. by 2025.” Green is a chemical engineering senior at the City University of New York. “Expansion of SEEK is a major part of our plan to reach that number.”
The program is expanding into four new cities: Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Los Angeles.
The summer 2015 SEEK program has been announced as follows:
|Current Cities
|Start Date
|End Date
|Atlanta, Ga.
|June 8
|June 26
|Birmingham, Ala.
|June 15
|July 3
|Boston, Mass.
|July 13
|July 31
|Chicago, Ill.
|July 6
|July 24
|Denver, Colo. (Site 1)
|July 13
|July 31
|Denver, Colo. (Site 2)
|June 15
|July 3
|Detroit, Mich.
|July 20
|August 7
|Harrisburg, Pa
|June 8
|June 26
|Houston, Texas
|June 8
|June 26
|Jackson, Miss.
|June 8
|June 26
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|July 13
|July 31
|New Orleans, La.
|June 8
|June 26
|Oakland, Calif.
|June 22
|July 10
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|July 20
|August 7
|San Diego, Calif.
|June 29
|July 17
|Thibodaux, La.
|July 13
|July 31
|Washington, D.C.
|July 13
|July 31
More information about SEEK is available at www.nsbe.org/seek. To learn more about NSBE, visit www.nsbe.org.
