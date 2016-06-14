Steve Harvey Delivers Commencement Address at Alabama State

Beloved TV personality is awarded an honorary doctorate

Steve Harvey with Alabama State University President Gwendolyn E. Boyd, D. Min., and a faculty member at ASU’s 2016 commencement. (Image: David Campbell/Alabama State University)

Steve Harvey didn’t just deliver the commencement speech at Alabama State University’s 2016 graduation ceremony, he also received a degree—an honorary doctorate.

ASU’s president, Gwendolyn E. Boyd, D. Min., praised Steve Harvey’s “courageous and generous spirit.” She went on, “You epitomize courage, excellence, wisdom, and strength, and are to be commended and emulated. I am delighted and privileged to make you an official member of the Hornet Nation.”



Steve Harvey Encourages Personal Success

Steve Harvey’s message of hope, humility, and determination inspired all who heard him. He called on the graduates of this HBCU to exceed achieving mere personal success.

“Success is for yourself. Great people change other people’s lives.… Take this degree and go change some lives with it,” Harvey said.

