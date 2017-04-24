Here’s Another Reason Why You MUST Attend BE’s Entrepreneurs Summit

This is your opportunity to take your business to the next level, so don't miss out!

This Is Your Opportunity To:

Plus, you will gain business advice from Melinda “Small Biz Lady” Emerson. Who’s that? Well, Emerson just happens to be America’s No. 1 small business expert!

Meet “Small Biz Lady” Melinda F. Emerson

Emerson is an internationally renowned speaker on small business startup, business development, and social media marketing. Forbes magazine named her the No. 1 woman for entrepreneurs to follow on Twitter. Her small business advice is widely read, reaching more than 3 million entrepreneurs each week online. On top of that, Emerson is also the best-selling author of Become Your Own Boss in 12 Months, 2nd Edition and the ebook How to Become a Social Media Ninja.

In an interview with Black Enterprise, the small business expert talked about how she’s gained success, advice for other entrepreneurs, and what she plans to share at the Entrepreneurs Summit:

BLACK ENTERPRISE: What are three factors or characteristics that have contributed to your success as an entrepreneur?

Melinda Emerson:

Relentless consistency. Being a constant learner and reader. Paying attention to the trends in my industry.

BE: What tips do you typically share with small business owners looking to increase their brand visibility online?

Melinda Emerson:

Start out with a listening process based on your best keywords, to determine where your target customer spends time online with social media. Then, focus on those top two social media sites to build your brand. Publish excellent content consistently to become a trusted resource to your target customer.

BE: What must entrepreneurs do to distinguish their brand online?

Melinda Emerson:

Make sure that you have a unique point of view. Teach your audience some new stuff.

BE: What are three pieces of advice you have for new entrepreneurs?

Melinda Emerson:

A good idea is still a good idea three weeks from now. Do your research to make sure you are pushing your business in the right direction.

Never let a customer down. No matter what it takes [to] keep your word.

Make sure that you build a banking relationship—don’t just make deposits and withdrawals.

BE: What can attendees expect you to share at the Entrepreneurs Summit during your session, “How to Use the Web to Become a Brand in Demand”?

Melinda Emerson: I’m going to talk about websites, social media, and email marketing, and I will touch on SEO and how to hire people to help you. I’m also going to give examples of why investing in building your brand online can pay off big in the long run.

