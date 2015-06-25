[WATCH] 8 Amazing Hotels You Need to See to Believe

Which hotel would you stay in? A hotel made of snow and ice, located 124 miles from the Article Circle; A hostel style capsule hotel in Japan, or a hotel with its own private island featuring the world’s first underwater hotel? For people who have an insatiable appetite for unique experiences, the world awaits.

From Jamaica to Fiji to Vietnam and South Africa, here are a few hotels you need to see to believe:

Giraffe Manor, Kenya – Guess, who’s coming to dinner? At Giraffe Manor, you can pet and feed giraffes through your bedroom or breakfast area window on the second floor.

What Trip Advisor travelers have to say: “Magical.” I debated spending the money to stay here, but I am so glad I did! It was a great experience, all the way around. After two weeks touring, relaxing here, surrounded by giraffes and good friends, was the perfect ending to our safari. The service could not have been better and the food was amazing.

