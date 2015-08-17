‘I Don’t Do Clubs’ Founder Launches Black Owned Restaurant Month in New York

“Black Americans are just 13% of the U.S. population and will have a buying power of $1.4 trillion by 2019.” But how much of that is flowing back into our communities? This is the question that empowered I Don’t Do Clubs Founder Genese Jamilah to take matters into her own hands and launch Black-Owned Restaurant Month, a curated list of black-owned eateries offering guests a $35 three-course prix-fixe dinner from September 9, 2015 thru September 30, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

From New York and Miami to Los Angeles, and even along the crystal clear shores of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, cities across the nation are known for hosting restaurant week promotions—in which diners have a chance to experience a $40 or less prix fixe menu at some of the city’s finest restaurants. But highlighting black-owned restaurants also allows restaurateurs to recycle money back into the black community.

Jamilah is no stranger to taking action on issues that matter. Just this summer, I Don’t Do Clubs began the mission of highlighting black-owned businesses around the country. In just a few months, the list went viral with 388,866 readers targeting the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta areas. But don’t worry, in typical ‘Girl Boss’ style, Jamilah is not finished yet. She has plans to cover every major city in America.

Jamilah, who is also the Digital Production Manager of iconic EBONY Magazine, was raised to always support black businesses by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Cage, in Stone Mountain, G.A. Jamilah told Black Enterprise exclusively, “This passion was reignited last year with the #NotOneDime campaign to boycott Black Friday purchases in protest of the grand jury decision not to press criminal charges against Darren Wilson for the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.”

I Don’t Do Clubs is the premier online solution for young urban professionals who are looking for social events beyond the typical nightclub scene. The online destination will launch Black-Owned Restaurant Month (#IDDCBORM) in New York City and Brooklyn. Check out a few of the participating restaurants and book your reservations today.

AMARACHI

Founded on July 4, 2014, by Joseph Adewumi

189 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Check out the menu here.

BLVD BISTRO

Founded on March 14, 2014, by Carlos Swepson

239 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027

Check out the menu here.

THE CRABBY SHACK

Founded on July 30, 2014, by Gwendolyn Woods and Fifi Bell-Clanton

613 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Check out the menu here.

THE EDGE

Founded on November 4, 2014, by Juliet & Justine Masters

101 Edgecombe Ave, New York, NY 10030

Check out the menu here.

ELBERTA RESTAURANT AND BAR

Founded on July 3, 2012, by Erwin Caesar and Erica Phillips

335 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Check out the menu here.

LOLO’S SEAFOOD SHACK

Founded on October 25, 2014, by Leticia Skai Young

303 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026

Check out the menu here.

RUSTIK TAVERN

Founded in January 2008 by Frantz Metellus

471 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Check out the menu here.

SEASONED VEGAN

Founded on May 3, 2014, by Brenda Beener

55 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10026

Check out the menu here.

THERAPY WINE BAR

Founded in September 2009 by Anthony Williams and Angela Terry

364 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Check out the menu here.

If you’re a black-owned restaurant, send Genese Jamilah an email at blackowned@idontdoclubs.com to learn how to participate.

Follow I DON’T DO CLUBS on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.