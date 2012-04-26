PHOTOS

Posted: April 26, 2012

14 Responses to 10 Eligible Black Men ‘The Bachelor’ Should Cast

  1. Danielle says:
    April 28, 2012 at 12:46 pm

    I would vote for Daymond. He looks like he know what it takes to keep a woman happy.

    Reply
  2. tv enclosure says:
    April 28, 2012 at 4:47 pm

    of course like your web site but you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will definitely come again again.

    Reply

  3. Pingback: 10 Eligible Black Men ‘The Bachelor’ Should Cast - Black News Times

  4. Swagadore says:
    April 30, 2012 at 1:53 pm

    Yo, I’m a fella & then, I’m not a fruit-booty, but, “my” vote goes to Jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamie Foxx. I’m just saying, if I my oestrogen levels way outweigheds my testosterone levels, I’d drop a couple of eggs 4 that brother! Coz he is funny as hell!

    No homo (Do they still say that?)

    Reply
  5. Laci says:
    April 30, 2012 at 2:38 pm

    Idris Elba all day long!!! I’m just saying if I were on the show with Idris, it would be over for the other ladies…

    Reply
  6. theblacktye.com says:
    April 30, 2012 at 6:00 pm

    How about a regular, professional, hard working black man. Celebrities don’t always have to claim the spotlight. Notice, the white bachelors are regular every day guys. Our black men don’t need to have millions to be noticed.

    Reply
  7. Danielle says:
    April 30, 2012 at 6:26 pm

    When we hear “Bachelor” most of us think of a man in his 20s and 30s. Why so many men 40 plus?

    Reply
  8. Francis says:
    April 30, 2012 at 11:43 pm

    Instead of begging ABC to cast a black bachelor how about we start our own Bachelor TV show? Would black people watch it? Doubt it. Instead black folks rather watch RHOA or Basketball wives..

    Reply
  9. Kim says:
    May 1, 2012 at 9:50 pm

    They’re all beautiful black men but Daymond would win my vote … he’s the only reason I used to watch Shark Tank.

    Reply
  10. steve weaver says:
    May 7, 2012 at 5:11 am

    Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your put up is just spectacular and i can think you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with drawing close post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the enjoyable work.

    Reply
  11. jaydie says:
    May 29, 2012 at 5:50 pm

    facial hair and earings are unacceptable.

    Reply

  12. Pingback: Sexy Chocolate Men… | Moka Mayhem

  13. Pingback: Bachelors In Sports | dwilawsinvirginia.com

  14. Zee Mac says:
    December 28, 2016 at 7:19 pm

    I like the fact that Hill Harper is a well rounded individual. He seems to have friends who are tried and true. His past and present has not scared him. His passion for causes that deal with children draws me to vote for him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How To

magical thinking

How Magical Thinking Opens the Door to Success

In this article, we’ll explore magical thinking, what it is, and how it works so…

Read More »
windfalls

How to Budget for Unexpected Windfalls

Having a plan for unexpected windfalls can be as important as anticipating surprise expenses. Just…

Read More »