PHOTOS
related galleries
14 Responses to 10 Eligible Black Men ‘The Bachelor’ Should Cast
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
How To
How Magical Thinking Opens the Door to Success
In this article, we’ll explore magical thinking, what it is, and how it works so…Read More »
How to Budget for Unexpected Windfalls
Having a plan for unexpected windfalls can be as important as anticipating surprise expenses. Just…Read More »
I would vote for Daymond. He looks like he know what it takes to keep a woman happy.
of course like your web site but you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will definitely come again again.
Pingback: 10 Eligible Black Men ‘The Bachelor’ Should Cast - Black News Times
Yo, I’m a fella & then, I’m not a fruit-booty, but, “my” vote goes to Jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamie Foxx. I’m just saying, if I my oestrogen levels way outweigheds my testosterone levels, I’d drop a couple of eggs 4 that brother! Coz he is funny as hell!
No homo (Do they still say that?)
Idris Elba all day long!!! I’m just saying if I were on the show with Idris, it would be over for the other ladies…
How about a regular, professional, hard working black man. Celebrities don’t always have to claim the spotlight. Notice, the white bachelors are regular every day guys. Our black men don’t need to have millions to be noticed.
When we hear “Bachelor” most of us think of a man in his 20s and 30s. Why so many men 40 plus?
Instead of begging ABC to cast a black bachelor how about we start our own Bachelor TV show? Would black people watch it? Doubt it. Instead black folks rather watch RHOA or Basketball wives..
They’re all beautiful black men but Daymond would win my vote … he’s the only reason I used to watch Shark Tank.
Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your put up is just spectacular and i can think you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with drawing close post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the enjoyable work.
facial hair and earings are unacceptable.
Pingback: Sexy Chocolate Men… | Moka Mayhem
Pingback: Bachelors In Sports | dwilawsinvirginia.com
I like the fact that Hill Harper is a well rounded individual. He seems to have friends who are tried and true. His past and present has not scared him. His passion for causes that deal with children draws me to vote for him.