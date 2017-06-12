The 16 Best Black-Hosted, Smart, and Funny Podcasts of 2017

You're doing your ears (and your intelligence) a disservice if you don't tune in

The podcast landscape is currently seeing an uptick in black-hosted and black-curated original podcasts—and we are all here for it.

As more black-hosted podcasts have been hitting the scene, from the ratings and reviews, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. So now is your chance to catch up on these smart and insightful, and at times, hilarious episodes.

If you haven’t yet given podcasts a try, chances are you’re missing out on some valuable information presented in an efficient and entertaining way. In recent years, this medium of information intake has taken off.

According to The Neiman Journalism Lab, podcasting has 57 million monthly U.S. listeners in 2017, up 23% year over year. And 85% of podcast listeners consume majority or entirety of an episode.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that podcasting continued to grow in both audience and programming in 2015. About one-third of Americans now say they have listened to a podcast, according to Pew’s State of the News Media 2016 report. Podcast listening grew 23% between 2015 and 2016. And between 2008 and 2016, the percentage of people who listened to a podcast has more than doubled. So what are you waiting for if you haven’t given this form of media a go yet?

From Larry Wilmore and Jenna Wortham to comedians like Phoebe Robinson and Desus Nice, and our very own Black Enterprise staffers, many of the current black-hosted podcasts offer valuable insight on everything from personal finance, pop culture, and tech trends to politics, race, wellness, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a serious hour of learning money tips, seeking perspectives on politics, or a lighthearted escape offering good laughs or lifestyle tips, these podcasts are well worth lending an ear and subscribing to.

Read on to enrich your life and elevate your podcast-listening game.

Personal Finance/Career:

1. Joblogues: Joymarie Parker and Cortney Cleveland

For the young professional seeking job advice and financial empowerment, Joblogues could be your go-to podcast. Co-hosts Joymarie Parker and Cortney Cleveland describe it as “candid, career conversations with young professionals around the globe.” According to their website, more than 20,000 multicultural women tune in monthly for career advice, inspiration, and lots of laughs.

2. The Ash Cash Show and Money Mondays with Ash Cash

You can find your financial motivation with personal finance expert and TV/radio personality, Ash Cash. The Ash Cash Show is focused on personal finance with an aim to empower people to achieve financial freedom. Cash and crew speak to everyday people about everything from money and business to even changing the world and everything in between. The Money Mondays with Ash Cash podcast provides actionable tips on how to budget, invest, and save yourself from debt, whether you’re a seasoned workforce vet or college student.

3. Chris Hogan’s Retire Inspired Podcast

Known as America’s voice on retirement, Chris Hogan tackles topics including how to find extra money for retirement, the ultimate 401(k) questions you should be asking, and how millennials can approach retirement planning. With each insightful episode, his aim is to help you create the retirement you have always dreamed of.

4. Two Black Guys with Good Credit: Shaun Lynda and Arlington Forbes

Hosts Shaun Lynda and Arlington Forbes “will educate, entertain, and inspire you to achieve your financial goals.” Both are financial experts—Forbes has a background in entrepreneurship while Lynda previously worked on Wall Street. The podcast is part of the Financially CLEAN network, launched in 2006 by Lynda because of his desire to pass on the knowledge he had gained over his career to the next generation.

Social Commentary/Culture:

5. Still Processing: Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris

The New York Times‘ Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris are both powerhouses when it comes to expertly dishing out thoughts from the black perspective. So naturally, their podcast, Still Processing, is one worth tuning into, especially when you want some intelligent journalistic insight on matters like black health, LeBron James, and the toxic racial climate in America.

6. Black On The Air: Larry Wilmore

The Emmy-award winning comedian is back on the air giving his sharp and pointed opinions on race and politics in America. For fans of The Nightly Show, this podcast is a refreshing respite to the missing black perspective on late night television after its untimely cancellation. From conversations like what it means to “sound black” and the current president’s lack of regard for the truth, Wilmore once again holds no reservations about his opinions.

7. 2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams

If you haven’t heard about the Lenny Kravitz debate by now, we can only implore you to immediately download and listen to Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams hilariously debate back and forth about Lenny Kravitz’s hotness—a topic they call the greatest mystery of our generation. Beyond Lenny, these comedy queens dish out commentary and laughs every week about a range of random topics with guests like Gabrielle Union and Nicole Byer.

8. Snap Judgment: Glynn Washington

Since its launch in 2010, Snap Judgment has become a titan of the podcast platform and remains a popular mainstay. Host and Executive Producer Glynn Washington curates intriguing and engaging stories each week that are guaranteed to make listeners question, cry, laugh, and come away more informed and well-rounded. Their slogan, “storytelling with a beat,” is indicative of the podcast’s successful attempts to overlay music that fits and flows with each narrative, expertly pulling the listener in more.

9. Bodega Boys: Desus Nice and The Kid Mero

If you want to tune in with some laughs on all things pop culture for the week, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have you covered. From hilarious impersonations of Donald Trump using words like “lit” and “we out here” to a mashup of weekly pop culture references ranging from Rihanna to LeBron James and Whoopi Goldberg, these two Bronx comedians provide an unfiltered and funny take.

Tech/Science

10. BE the Code: Sequoia Blodgett

Offering insight on all things tech, BE the Code is hosted by Sequoia Blodgett, Black Enterprise’s tech editor in Silicon Valley, and it is a must-listen for anyone looking to venture into the tech entrepreneurial space or looking to learn more about the tech world. It explores matters related to technology that are important to African Americans and those within the African diaspora, and is filled with winning strategies and game-changing advice from top innovators out of Silicon Valley, celebrities, and rising stars. We recommend checking out her interviews with Monique Woodard, Venture Partner at 500 Startups and Mike Brown, the former NFL player turned tech entrepreneur.

11. StarTalk Radio: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Everyone’s favorite astrophysicist puts together a highly informative, clever show each week on StarTalk Radio, “where science, pop culture and comedy collide.” DeGrasse Tyson’s comedic co-hosts, including Chuck Nice, lend a hilarious bent to the podcast. And deGrasse Tyson doesn’t disappoint when it comes to guests. Big names like Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, and journalists Baratunde Thurston and Fareed Zakaria have all shined their light and intelligence on listeners.

Politics

12. Let Your Voice Be Heard! Radio: Selena Hill

Let Your Voice Be Heard! is an energetic, award-winning weekly show founded, executive produced, and co-hosted by Black Enterprise’s digital editor, Selena Hill. LYVBH is committed to informing, educating, and empowering millennials on political and social issues via discussion and in-depth interviews with influential leaders. Past guests include Sen. Cory Booker, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former ACLU President Nadine Strossen, and Russell Simmons.

13. Intersection: Jamil Smith

Senior editor at The New Republic, Jamil Smith’s podcast is taking a clear look at identity politics in the U.S. Each episode delves into how race, gender, and all the ways we identify ourselves and one another intersect. From activists and politicians to journalists and everyday folks, each episode is packed with plenty of worthy conversation starters.

Wellness/Mental Health

Therapy for Black Girls: Dr. Joy Harden

This podcast stems from Dr. Harden’s namesake online space that is dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of black women and girls. Each week the Atlanta-based psychologist chats about “all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves.” She shares practical tips and strategies to improve your mental health, and also discusses the latest news and trends in the field.

14. The Friend Zone: Dustin Ross, Francheska Medina of HeyFranHey & Assanté

Think of this health and wellness podcast as your friend and confidant for all things related to mental hygiene, because, “who wants their mind to be musty?” Whether it’s a discussion on relationships, race, or being true to yourself, this insightful and funny podcast will get you through a long week or help you start a Monday right.

Music

15. The Combat Jack Show: Reggie Ossé

The Combat Jack Show calls itself the undisputed No. 1 hip-hop podcast. Hosted by Reggie Ossé, a former hip-hop music attorney, each episode features interviews with icons like Rza, Talib Kweli, and Chuck D who dish about their experiences, philosophies, and viewpoints in conversations that extend beyond music.

16. Afropop Worldwide: Georges Collinet

If you’re looking for a podcast that discusses music beyond the borders of North America, Afropop Worldwide is a good starting point. From the black music of Peru to Ghana’s regional pop and neo-traditional music, this podcast expertly curates stories of music from the African diaspora, adding in intriguing historical and cultural details.