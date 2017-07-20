Quick Tips to Plan Your Own “Girls Trip” Away From the Office

Rule 1: Make sure everyone gets along

Girl getaways have always been popular, but don’t be surprised if you become inspired to plan your own trip, especially after the release of the movie Girls Trip. Entrepreneurs, and everyone else, sometimes need to get away and chill out with friends.

A lot can go right in a girl getaway, but a lot can go wrong, too. Here are five tips for planning your own “girls trip” without a hitch.

Choose Your Destination Wisely

You could go on an exotic vacation to somewhere luxurious with the girls, or you could simply go around the way to New Orleans as in the movie Girls Trip. Keep in mind, if you stay closer to home, you can save money or bow out and head home if you end up feeling miserable on the trip.

Choose Your Travel Companions Carefully

If you don’t want a chaotic mess of “plus ones” whom you didn’t invite on your trip, select only your good girlfriends for your getaway. Don’t allow your core group of friends to invite other people. Make it clear that extra guests, children, and significant others are absolutely not invited, because this trip is just for a special group of sister-friends. Oh, and it’s a good idea to invite girls who get along with each other.

The Money Situation

It’s best that you take care of the money situation upfront:

Are you treating your girls to the trip?

Should everyone pitch in to pay for her accommodations, food, etc..?

All-inclusive resorts offer one of the easiest ways to travel without always having to go into your pocketbook for this or that. Just make sure that everyone knows how much she should pay.

Be Creative With Ideas

Discuss excursion ideas with your girls. Plan to go on a yacht ride. Go wine tasting, shopping, to the beach, to a popular bar. Go the club or visit a castle (the ladies on Basketball Wives LA toured the Pena National Palace in Portugal).

And just because it’s a girl’s trip doesn’t mean everyone is together all of the time. Don’t forget to give everyone their space. Encourage participation, but if someone isn’t willing to participate in an activity or two, allow her to choose an alternative activity. One important rule for a happy girl’s trip: Everyone is not going to agree on everything.