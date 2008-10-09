Lifestyle
5 Products For Black Men To Eliminate Razor Bumps
Up to 80 percent of all black men suffer from razor bumps. Here are 5…Read More »
Arts & Culture
10 Celebrity Power Women Who Pledged the Divine Nine
Graduation season has rolled out and many are prepping to take the next step onto…
And the ‘Beats’ Goes On: Allen Hughes’ Intimate Portrait of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in HBO’s ‘The Defiant Ones’ [VIDEO]
In an exclusive interview with Black Enterprise, filmmaker Allen Hughes elaborates on how and why…
Celebrate #BlackMusicMonth With the BE 100s 45th Anniversary Playlist
We’re ending Black Music Month on a high note by honoring the 45th anniversary of…
Entertaining
Here’s What to Expect at the 2017 American Black Film Festival
The 2017 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will be held in Miami from June 14-18…
Sumptuous Spirits Is Bringing Luxury Mobile Bartending to Metro Detroit
Sumptuous Spirits
As a college student at Miles College in Alabama, Lauren Daniels was always…
‘Get Out’ and ‘Moonlight’ Won Big This Weekend
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won “Best Kiss” for their lip lock in Moonlight. The…
Fashion & Beauty
High-Fashion Brand Unapologetically Appropriates #BlackLivesMatter
Pieces from the clothing line’s Spring 2018 collection have been the subject of criticism following…
Paris Holds the Largest Natural Hair Conference in the World
Brands like SheaMoisture, Curls, Cantu, The Mane Choice, Carolina-B showed up and showed out, giving…
My Natural Hair Got Me Invited to Speak in Paris
Mind you, I was in San Mateo, and there was no one insight, or at…
Health & Wellness
Four Proven Ways Entrepreneurs Can Achieve a Healthy Work-Life Balance
Many entrepreneurs struggle to find the perfect work-life balance. Learn four effective ways to get…
Gene Therapy May Kill Multiple Myeloma
Genetically using a person’s own immune cells to target cancer appears to virtually kill multiple…
Nurse Alice Breaks Down the Medicine: Bey and Jay-Z’s Twins Still Hospitalized
More than a week after reportedly being born on June 12th, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins remain at UCLA…
Sports Biz
Top WNBA Salaries vs. NBA Salaries: Who Earns More? [2017 Update]
All ballers dream of one day playing professionally, but the average rookie drafted to the…
NBA Star Caron Butler Talks Business, Basketball and Broadcasting [VIDEO]
Caron Butler, the NBA star who’s winding down his professional playing days, is a man…
LeBron James Is Destined For NBA Ownership [The Shadow League]
If you think the LeBron vs MJ debate is wearing you out now, wait until…
Travel & Leisure
5 Interesting Facts About Disney’s New Land “Pandora: The World of Avatar”
Pandora: The World of Avatar is based on the blockbuster film “Avatar” and transports visitors…
Pandora – The World of Avatar Is a Journey Beyond Belief
Avatar director James Cameron and Disney have managed to bring the magic and wonder of…
10 Reasons You Should Visit Turtle Island
If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime event, sometimes you need a once-in-a-lifetime location. And if…