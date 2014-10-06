7 Highest-Paid Black TV Actors

A rundown of who's making killer moves and the most money

by     Posted: October 6, 2014
(Image: Facebook)
(Image: Facebook)

They are the people who light up the screen every day or each week on your TV. But how much do they get paid to make sure you are entertained or informed?

Movie heavy hitter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the action hero who the Hollywood Reporter says “got $12 million to make Hercules,” usually commands up to $15 million for pics in his wheelhouse.

Other stars like Denzel Washington and Will Smith crush banks every time they make a movie. But how much are black actors making for starring in many of our favorite television shows?

TV Guide put out the list of highest paid actors and celebrities on the small screen. Here’s a snapshot of the African-American actors who made the list:

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Salary: $50,000 per episode

She’s baaack!!

The talented Tracee Ellis Ross plays Anthony Anderson‘s wife in ABC’s new Black-ish. It also stars Lawrence Fishburne.

It is produced by Fishbourne and executive produced by Anderson. It tells the story of an upper middle class African American man struggling to raise his children with a sense of their cultural identity.

  1. Tracey says:
    October 6, 2014 at 7:37 pm

    Way to go Kerry Washington!!!! You are worth that and so much more, so proud of you.
    Keep on doing what you do, and being the awesome person that you are. Love you in Scandal!!

  3. Katie Wilson says:
    October 8, 2014 at 7:02 pm

    The cast of Friends and the Big Bang Theory got 1MM each episode….Shonda needs to pay up!!!

  16. John says:
    December 7, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    What? Why? We need justice, no more turning a blind eye; we need more diplomacy in all fascists!!!! Those of you who have a platform, use it for those who don’t, know that you are indeed idolized for what you do, say, show, and feel!!!!

  17. John says:
    December 7, 2016 at 10:51 pm

    Help all the people in the world today, and Jesus Christ Almighty will continue to provide and allow you to enjoy all the pleasures and amenities which may be bestowed upon thee!!!!!

  18. Shonta says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Great website. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!

    http://blog1.de/horheu/3776360/Why+Discover+More+Information+About+Taxi+Service3F.html

