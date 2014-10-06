7 Highest-Paid Black TV Actors

They are the people who light up the screen every day or each week on your TV. But how much do they get paid to make sure you are entertained or informed?
Movie heavy hitter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the action hero who the Hollywood Reporter says “got $12 million to make Hercules,” usually commands up to $15 million for pics in his wheelhouse.
Other stars like Denzel Washington and Will Smith crush banks every time they make a movie. But how much are black actors making for starring in many of our favorite television shows?
TV Guide put out the list of highest paid actors and celebrities on the small screen. Here’s a snapshot of the African-American actors who made the list:
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Salary: $50,000 per episode
She’s baaack!!
The talented Tracee Ellis Ross plays Anthony Anderson‘s wife in ABC’s new Black-ish. It also stars Lawrence Fishburne.
It is produced by Fishbourne and executive produced by Anderson. It tells the story of an upper middle class African American man struggling to raise his children with a sense of their cultural identity.
Way to go Kerry Washington!!!! You are worth that and so much more, so proud of you.
Keep on doing what you do, and being the awesome person that you are. Love you in Scandal!!
Pingback: Kerry Washington To Star In Malcolm D. Lee's 'Is He The One?!'
The cast of Friends and the Big Bang Theory got 1MM each episode….Shonda needs to pay up!!!
Pingback: Women of Power TV Show Set to Premiere October 25 - Black Enterprise
Pingback: Women of Power » Women of Power TV Show Set to Premiere October 25
Pingback: Highest Paid Actors On Television | Celebrities
Pingback: Top Paid Black Actors | Celebrities
Pingback: New TV Network for African Americans Set to Launch in Detroit - The Black Wall Street 1921 Tulsa
Pingback: New TV Network for African Americans Set to Launch in Detroit | TOUCH 106.1 FM | BOSTON, MA
Pingback: New TV Network for African Americans Set to Launch in Detroit | Urban Unity Post
Pingback: New TV Network for African Americans Set to Launch in Detroit | OFF THE BLOCK NEWS
Pingback: Octavia Spencer Lands Role in Film About Black Women Space Pioneers
Pingback: Octavia Spencer & Taraji P. Henson Co-Starring in Film About Black Women Space Pioneers | BlackPride.in
Pingback: Octavia Spencer & Taraji P. Henson Co-Starring in Film About Black Women Space Pioneers | Urban Unity Post
Pingback: Octavia Spencer & Taraji P. Henson Co-Starring in Film About Black Women Space Pioneers | OFF THE BLOCK NEWS
What? Why? We need justice, no more turning a blind eye; we need more diplomacy in all fascists!!!! Those of you who have a platform, use it for those who don’t, know that you are indeed idolized for what you do, say, show, and feel!!!!
Help all the people in the world today, and Jesus Christ Almighty will continue to provide and allow you to enjoy all the pleasures and amenities which may be bestowed upon thee!!!!!
Great website. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
http://blog1.de/horheu/3776360/Why+Discover+More+Information+About+Taxi+Service3F.html