21st Annual American Black Film Festival Announces 2017 Dates

Heading back to Miami with HBO as founding and presenting sponsor

It’s that time again for content creators, executives, dreamers, doers, and believers to gather for artistry, resource sharing, education, artistic collaboration, and career development at the 21st Annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF)!

Today, ABFF announced that the 21st annual event will be held in Miami, June 14–18, 2017.

In addition to the best of black film and TV, the five-day festival will offer an innovative program with new experiences including, The Byron Lewis Careers in Entertainment Center, a multi-day educational forum with lectures led by industry experts to provide insight into job opportunities in front of and behind the camera at studios and networks; and ABFF Immersive, where festivalgoers are introduced to virtual reality, 360° video, and immersive storytelling through panel discussions, hands-on demos, and experiences that demonstrate how technology can impact storytelling.

HBO, the festival’s founding and presenting sponsor, will be marking the 20th anniversary of the widely acclaimed HBO Short Film Competition at the festival.

Festival passes go on sale Nov. 1 at www.abff.com, providing three different levels of access to festival screenings, official and premium events. Questions regarding registration may be directed to info@abffventures.com.

Submission rules and complete eligibility criteria for feature-length films, documentaries, shorts and web originals will be available at www.abff.com Nov. 1.

