BE’s Guide for Success in 2017: Your Life

Here's how to become unapologetic, physically fit, and prosperous in the New Year

Looking to prosper in your finances, career, and personal life next year? Black Enterprise has you covered! BE’s Guide for Success in 2017 offers you tips and expert advice in your journey toward becoming more financially, professionally, and personally fit.

In this part of the series, we listed a selection of hand-picked stories that will help you maximize success in your personal life.

Don’t apologize for your dopeness, maximize it in 2017

(Image: iStock.com/julief514)

Pardon my dopeness, but can I please get by? That should be the only thing worth apologizing over while walking into the New Year. Now is the time for you to put on that respectable pump, apply some sole cushions, and practice walking now, for your grand entrance into 2017.

Finish the year off with a bang

(Image: iStock.com/mattjeacock)

As 2016 draws closer to an end, it becomes increasingly tempting to lose focus and put your efforts toward finishing the year on cruise control. However, it is moments like this that can make or break your chance of successfully completing your goals for the year. Below are five things you can do to make sure you stay on track to finish the year strong and put 2017 on the path of success.

Here are some simple tips to help you get your goals, dreams, and visions on paper and turn them into a reality.

(Image courtesy of Ink + Volt Planner)

In my early 20s, I realized I had a variety of dreams, but felt like I was struggling to achieve them. Using these techniques has taken me from that place to one where I feel like I’m truly successful; which I define as freedom of how I spend my time.

Nearly 80% of those who pledge to drop the pounds for their New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February. Here’s how to change that.

(Image: iStock.com/ultramarinfoto)

Romy Antoine, the founder of RippedNFit, an ACE certified personal trainer plus a corporate wellness specialist and nutritionist, shares five steps to help you get ready and fit in 2017.

