Bishop T.D. Jakes: From Persistent Faith to Prosperous Brand

The pastor and entrepreneur has expanded his empire to include award-winning books, music, and films

(Images: Thinkstock; ThePottersHouse.org; T.D. Jakes)

Bishop T.D. Jakes has expanded his brand tremendously, from being founder of TDJ Enterprises, to author of more than 30 books, to film producer of the upcoming box office feature, Jumping the Broom. Spreading a message of faith and hope, Jakes, also head of his Dallas-based church, The Potter’s House, proves that one can take their vision into a diversity of ventures, cultivating an empire that speaks volumes. Here’s a look at his brand and its successes. –Janell Hazelwood