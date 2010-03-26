BlackDoctor.org Makes Finding a Physician Easier

Moving to a new town, switching insurance carriers, or merely looking for a specialized practitioner can make selecting a new doctor hard enough. But when it comes to finding a doctor of color the search can be even more tedious. BlackDoctor.org, an online healthcare database that includes referrals to black doctors nationwide, as well as interactive tools to help users assess and learn more about ailments, seeks to make finding a doctor a little bit easier.
“Not only did we need a referral service, but also a resource that provided culturally accurate health solutions for African Americans,” says Reginald Ware, who founded the site in 2005 after a tedious process of looking for a black doctor while in Chicago.
The founder of “Heart and Soul” health and fitness magazine, Ware cautions against underestimating the need for black doctors. “Our health needs are different [from the general public]. When look you look at prostate and colon cancer, the mainstream says men need to get screened at age 50, but African American men need to get screened at age 40.”
Along with finding a black doctor in your area, the interactive site includes a symptoms checker to help visitors understand and gauge probable ailments and an online meal planner. The tools are free but some require visitors to sign in using an email address.
The Website also includes a bloggers corner, which features experts in the areas of fitness, healthy eating, and healthy lifestyle habits.
White physicians have a problem touching me and are insensitive to my needs. If you are not black then you wouldn’t know. The do not diagnosis us properly but will take my good insurance.
White physicians have a problem touching me and are insensitive to my needs. If you are not black then you wouldn’t know. They do not diagnosis us properly but will take my good insurance.
I think that non African American as well as some African Americans don’t realize the racial disparities that still exist today. There is also a significant history of mistrust due to past experiments, like the Tuskegee experiment in which African American men were injected with syphyllis deliberately, but unbeknownst to them. With regard to disparites, the incidence of certain disease are significantly higher in the African American population. However, often times the reasons for this as well as research done to help with this is often ignored. The African American physician helps to improve care in both of this areas of disparities and mistrust. Non African Americans have always found ways to network, the Italians are a prime example.
There is a list of White doctors: its called WebMD and any other site that lists doctors. There’s no specified site for African Americans.
And why is it racist? Case in point: We’re discussing this subject on BLACK Enterprise…Hello people! Wanting to use a Black doctor is a PREFERENCE for some, not an exclusive thing that pushes anyone out.
Also, I think someone should come up with a listing for Italians…there’s already a doctor listing specifically for Asians. Do your research.
Let’s not forget other important criteria for selecting physicians. 1) Your doctor should be board certified within the specific specialty. For example, your dermatologist should be board certified by the American Board of Dermatology. 2) Which hospitals the physician is affiliated with? For example, if he/she is not affiliated with a convenient or preferred hospital. Lastly, 3) Is there a history of medical malpractice or disciplinary action?
In most states, this information can be easily checked by the state’s website. For example, you can verify NY physicians at the New York State Physician Profile , or in the NJ State Health Care Profile site .
As a consumer health librarian, I tell patrons that after they have identified several physicians, it is always important to check and/or confirm the above.
