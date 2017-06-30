Celebrate #BlackMusicMonth With the BE 100s 45th Anniversary Playlist

We're ending Black Music Month on a high note with 45 tracks produced by BE 100s record companies

We’re ending Black Music Month on a high note by honoring the 45th anniversary of the BE 100s with a commemorative Spotify playlist compilation. Every song on this playlist of 45 tracks was produced by a record label once featured on our prestigious listing of the top black-owned businesses in the nation. Our 2017 list will be live soon.

Whether you prefer to “get your groove on” or “drop it like it’s hot,” gather up your crew for a Soul Train Line, because these classic hip-hop and R&B melodies will surely make you want to, as Teddy Pendergrass says, “Get up, get down, get funky, get loose!”

Songs From Motown:

Founded in 1959 by Berry Gordon, Jr.

“I Want You Back,” performed by The Jackson 5

“Got to Be There,” performed by Michael Jackson

“The Way You Do the Things You Do,” performed by The Temptations

“I Hear a Symphony,” performed by The Supremes

“The Tears of a Clown,” performed by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles

“What’s Goin’ On,” by Marvin Gaye

“Got to Give it Up (Part 1),” by Marvin Gaye

“Isn’t She Lovely,” by Stevie Wonder

“Uptight,” by Stevie Wonder

Songs From Philadelphia International Records:

Founded in 1971 by Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.

“Get Up, Get Down, Get Funky, Get Loose,” by Teddy Pendergrass

“Love Train,” performed by the O’ Jays

“When Will I See You Again,” performed by The Three Degrees

“Me and Mrs. Jones,” by Billy Paul

“If You Only Knew,” by Patti LaBelle

From Stax Records:

Founded in 1957 by Jim Stewart and Estelle Axton.

“I’ve Been Loving You,” by Otis Redding

“ Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song),” by Otis Redding

“Try a Little Tenderness,” by Otis Redding

“Sittin on the Dock of the Bay,” by Otis Redding

“Theme from Shaft,” by Isaac Hayes

“Hung Up on my Baby,” by Isaac Hayes

“Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic,” by Isaac Hayes

“I’ll Take You There,” performed by The Staple Singers

“Everyday People,” performed by The Staple Singers

“The Weight,” performed by The Staple Singers

“Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom Boom),” performed by The Staple Singers

Songs From Sussex Records:

Founded in 1969 by Clarence Avant.

“Lean on Me,” by Bill Withers

“Use Me,” by Bill Withers

“Ain’t no Sunshine,” by Bill Withers

“If It Ain’t Funky,” by Chuck Brown and The Soul Searchers

“We the People,” by Chuck Brown and The Soul Searchers

Songs From SOLAR Records:

Founded in 1975 by Dick Griffey and Don Cornelius.

“Fantastic Voyage,” performed by Lakeside

“Mary Mack,” performed by Babyface

“My Kinda Girl,” performed by Babyface

“Dancing in the Sheets,” performed by Shalamar

“Rock Steady,” performed by The Whispers

“No Parking (On the Dance Floor),” performed by Midnight Star

Songs From Def Jam Recordings:

Founded in 1983 by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin.

“This Is How We Do It,” performed by Montell Jordan

“Mama Said Knock You Out,” by LL Cool J

“Rock the Bells,” by LL Cool J

“Fight the Power,” by Public Enemy

“Bring the Noise,” by Public Enemy

“I’ll Be,” performed by Foxy Brown featuring Jay-Z

Songs From No Limit Records

Founded in 1990 by Percy “Master P” Miller.