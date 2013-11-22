Will There be a “Coming To America” Sequel?

Would you go to the theaters to watch it?

Can you believe that it has been 25 years since Coming To America hit the big screen?

With such a milestone, the former co-stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall discussed the possibility of a Coming to America sequel. While visiting The Arsenio Hall Show, Murphy recalled the backlash that occurred after the film’s initial debut.

He remembers several lawsuits and even a confrontation with someone in a club claiming that he was the prince.

“There was some dude who was claiming he was the prince. I be out in the club and this African dude would roll up on me and say, ‘I am the real prince! You stole my life from me! And I want my money! I’ll kill you!”

