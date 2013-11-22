Can you believe that it has been 25 years since Coming To America hit the big screen?
With such a milestone, the former co-stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall discussed the possibility of a Coming to America sequel. While visiting The Arsenio Hall Show, Murphy recalled the backlash that occurred after the film’s initial debut.
He remembers several lawsuits and even a confrontation with someone in a club claiming that he was the prince.
“There was some dude who was claiming he was the prince. I be out in the club and this African dude would roll up on me and say, ‘I am the real prince! You stole my life from me! And I want my money! I’ll kill you!”
See the interview at Huffington Post
Pingback: Will There be a “Coming To America” Sequel? | I Am Mo Better()
Pingback: Will There be a “Coming To America” Sequel? | Afro Universe()
Pingback: games for android()
Pingback: dich vu seo top 3()
Pingback: place database()
Pingback: grinder is very durable()
Pingback: kroger name change()
Pingback: udemy coupon discount()