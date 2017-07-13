CurlFest 2017: A Sea of Black Girl Magic, Curls, and Kinks

The annual CurlFest is a festival like no other, celebrating brown girls with beautiful curls and kinks

For the third consecutive year, hundreds of women of color will convene in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate their hair and heritage at CurlFest this Saturday. The annual one-day festival was launched in 2014 by the Curly Girl Collective, an experiential marketing group that specializes in multicultural beauty, as a way to empower women with naturally kinky or curly hair.

During the event, attendees will have an opportunity to hear from beauty experts, bloggers, and social influencers as well as shop for beauty products, fashion, jewelry, and accessories. They can also participate in fun games and a dance-off.

Tag a friend that's coming with you to #CURLFEST! #naturalbeautyfestival #curlygirlcollective #naturalbeauty #tb #festivalseason #Brooklyn #squadgoals A post shared by Curly Girl Collective (@curlygirlcollective) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Last year, attendees traveled from around the world—even from as far as Brazil and France—to join in on the festivities at the 2016 CurlFest, which Black Enterprise’s Raven Davis described as a remarkable experience of “curls and kinks galore.” Davis also spoke to one of the founders of Curly Girl Collective, Charisse Higgins, about the growth of her business and CurlFest, which is now recognized as the largest natural beauty festival in the world.

Since the beginning of the Curly Girl Collective movement in 2011 the five co-founders have gone from curating small events and panels for women with natural hair to launching CurlFest in 2014 which has quadrupled in the number of attendees, clients and sponsors. Charisse believes what makes Curly Girl Collective and CurlFest different is “the sense of community that is created through the movement. Prior to the very first CurlFest in 2014, the co-founders planned to “reach more people—connect more people to the brands and bloggers they love and have fun celebrating natural beauty.”

The fun begins this Saturday, July 15 at noon at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. For more information, visit www.curlygirlcollective.com.