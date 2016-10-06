WBLS FM’s Déjà Vu Talks Sisterhood and the Circle of Sisters Expo

"Who is on your team?"

Life coach, motivational speaker, and media personality Déjà Vu knows firsthand the necessity of a strong, unbreakable sisterhood in the African American community.

As we gear up for this year’s Circle of Sisters Expo at New York’s Jacob Javits Center, October 15-16, we reached out to Déjà Vu to find out why sisterhood, empowerment, and this event are not only encouraged, but essential.

Black Enterprise: Tell us a little about Circle of Sisters and your involvement with the expo.

Déjà Vu: Circle of Sisters is our signature event, where women all over the Tri-state area come to be entertained, educated, and informed. Each year, we have around 30,000 to 40,000 women pass through the doors.

BE: Why is the Circle of Sisters Expo important?

Déjà Vu: Circle of Sisters is important because it reflects issues that are of concern to the African American community. We have panels that run the gamut—from health to cooking, to business building, and more—and they are all pitched in a way that embraces our culture.

BE: How has your own “circle of sisters” impacted your personal and professional life?

Déjà Vu: My circle of sisters has been there for me since day one. They hold me up when I am in need of prayer and encouragement, and they won’t hesitate to call me out if they see me headed in the wrong direction. In my professional life, there are other sisters who have given me guidance on career growth, sent recommendations, and have even met me in the ladies room for quick prayer during times of stress on the job.

BE: How has the nature of your sisterhoods evolved over time?

Déjà Vu: As I’ve become more grounded in who I am as a woman, I have found that I don’t need to have tons of people in my inner circle. While I have many “sista girls,” not all of them are entitled to my more intimate space. As a younger professional, I used to think everyone needed to know everything and be part of every moment of my life. That was a recipe for disaster! A few good sisters are all I need to hold me down.



BE: How do you encourage women to embrace their own circle of sisters as a means of survival?

Déjà Vu: During my motivational talks, I often speak about your team; who is on your team? You must have those people around you that are an inspiration to you, and who are there for your best interests. Your circle of sisters it that team. Choose your members carefully.



BE: What do you know about sisterhood now that you wish you would’ve known when establishing friendships at a younger age?

Déjà Vu: During my certification to become a life coach, we were taught the concept of meeting people where they are and loving them just the same. I really wish I’d known about that years ago. I used to try to change my friends and would get angry when they wouldn’t agree with my ways or methods. I had to learn that everyone isn’t on your level of personal growth and understanding. Listen to them and love them as they are; no one is perfect.

BE: Anything you’d like to add that we haven’t covered?

Déjà Vu: Yes! I’d like to personally invite all of the ladies to join me for my panel “The HustleHer Next Door: She Thinks It, She Creates It, She Gets Paid.” It’s happening on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Catch the entire event on Oct. 15 and 16 at the Jacob Javits Center.

For tickets to the Circle of Sisters Expo, Oct. 15-16, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, be sure to visit CircleofSisters.com.